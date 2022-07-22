Action Bolt’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, Headshots, and YouTube income in July 2022

Anup Mondal, better known as Action Bolt, is one of several Free Fire players on YouTube who have gained popularity due to their exceptional level of gameplay. Since starting his channel a few years back, he has amassed 1.37 million subscribers and 129.547 million views.

The content creator has also established a few other channels on the platform, including Actionbolt Vlogs, Actionbolt FreeFire, and Action Bolt Shorts. Each offers fans a wide range of unique content.

Action Bolt’s Free Fire MAX ID details

Action Bolt’s Free Fire MAX ID is 88651465. He is ranked Master in Battle Royale and Diamond IV in Clash Squad.

The stats ensured by Action Bolt in the game are:

Lifetime stats

Here are the YouTuber’s lifetime stats in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Action Bolt has played 2606 solo games and has come out on top on 354 occasions, converting to a win rate of 13.58%. He has 4733 kills and 1513 headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.10 and a headshot percentage of 31.97%.

The player has also appeared in 1852 duo matches and remained unbeaten in 412, with a win rate of 22.24%. With 5033 frags and 1293 headshots, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.50 and a headshot percentage of 25.69%.

Anup has competed in 36170 squad games and has bettered his foes in 19673, retaining a win rate of 54.39%. He has bagged 160904 eliminations and 42853 headshots for a K/D ratio of 9.75 and a headshot percentage of 26.63%.

Ranked stats

Stats ensured by Action Bolt is the ongoing ranked season (Image via Garena)

Within the Battle Royale’s current ranked season, the streamer has participated in 1971 squad matches and has 1267 first-place finishes, resulting in a win rate of 64.28%. He has notched 14187 kills and 3907 headshots for a K/D ratio of 20.15 and a headshot percentage of 27.54%.

However, the YouTuber is yet to play ranked duo and solo matches.

CS Career

The stats in the Clash Squad game mode (Image via Garena)

In the Clash Squad mode, the internet star has played 6527 games and has 4708 victories for a win rate of 72.13%. He has accumulated 26592 frags and 10583 headshots for a KDA of 2.14 and a headshot percentage of 72.13%.

Note: Action Bolt’s stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as he plays more Free Fire MAX matches.

Action Bolt’s YouTube income

Earnings via his channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to the current statistics, Action Bolt’s monthly YouTube income is $1.1K and $16.9K. His predicted yearly earnings fall between $12.7K and $202.9K (Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

Action Bolt started making videos on Free Fire a while back, and the oldest one on his channel was released in March 2018. A year ago, he had 908 thousand subscribers, increasing his total by 570 thousand in 12 months.

Currently, he has over 565 uploads to his name, the most-watched of which is a “Road to Heroic” rank push grind with over 5 million views.

