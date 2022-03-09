Aditech’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, monthly income, real name, and more (March 2022)

Aditech is a well-known personality in the Indian Free Fire scene, with millions viewing his content based on the game. He is managed by X Network, which also features numerous other famous YouTubers like Gyan Gaming, AS Gaming, and Lokesh Gamer.

His YouTube channel has received a great deal of attention in recent years, and he has built up a subscriber base of 6.24 million. He also has over 585.57 million views on his videos.

Aditech’s Free Fire MAX ID, real name, stats, and more details

Aditech’s Free Fire MAX ID is 779084851, and his actual name is Atharvaditya Singh.

Lifetime stats

Aditech’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Aditech has made 5412 appearances in the lifetime squad matches and has outclassed his enemies in 2253, leading to a win rate of 41.62%. He has 14176 kills in the mode and 4529 headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 4.49 and a headshot rate of 31.95%.

Meanwhile, he has competed in 2238 duo games, winning 217 for a win rate of 9.69%. With 4361 frags and 1585 headshots, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.16 and a headshot rate of 36.34%.

The content creator has also outclassed his enemies in 213 out of 2057 matches, retaining a win rate of 10.35%. In the process, he has accumulated 3840 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.08 and has 1592 headshots at a headshot rate of 41.46%.

Ranked stats

Aditech’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

When looking at the current ranked season of Free Fire MAX, Aditech has featured in a single duo match and has racked up eight kills with a K/D ratio of 8.00. He has secured seven headshots at a rate of 87.50%.

CS Career

Aditech’s CS Career (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has 3171 Clash Squad matches to his name and has 1426 victories, resulting in a win rate of 44.97%. He has secured 18649 kills with 11626 headshots at a KDA of 1.69 and a headshot rate of 62.34%.

Note: Aditech’s Free Fire MAX stats are subject to change as he plays more matches.

Monthly income

Aditech's earnings via his channel (Image via Social Blade)

Aditech’s monthly income from his channel is between $11K and $176.6K, as per Social Blade. In comparison, his yearly earnings lie in the range of $132.4K and $2.1 million.

YouTube channel

Atharvaditya Singh has been working on his YouTube channel for the past few years, and his unique ideas and content have brought him great success on the platform. Within the last 30 days alone, he has gained 560 thousand subscribers and 44.147 million views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish