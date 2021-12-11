Ajju Bhai vs Vincenzo: Who has better Free Fire stats in ranked mode?

Total Gaming, otherwise known as Ajju Bhai, is one of the biggest names in the Free Fire community across the globe. The Indian YouTuber has amassed massive numbers and recently surpassed the milestone of 30 million subscribers. Alongside this, he has 5.24 billion views.

Vincenzo is another popular figure among the Free Fire players, and he is adored for his incredible skills and gameplay. At the time of writing, the YouTube channel of the internet star had 6.72 million subscribers and 450.33 million views.

Ajju Bhai’s Free Fire ID and ranked stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Total Gaming has played 462 ranked squad games and has secured 73 first-place finishes, equating to a win percentage of 15.80%. He has bagged 2237 kills in the process, ensuring a kill-to-death ratio of 5.75.

In the duo mode, the streamer has played nine matches and has come out on top on five occasions, maintaining a win ratio of 55.55%. At a K/D ratio of 12.75, the player has 51 frags.

Ajju Bhai has played 38 solo games and has a single victory, upholding a win rate of 2.63%. With 29 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 0.78.

Clash Squad ranked

CS Ranked (Image via Free Fire)

The YouTuber has featured in eight games and has four wins at a win ratio of 50.00%. He has bagged 37 kills, managing a KDA of 1.96.

Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID and ranked stats

His Free Fire ID is 437144862.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Vincenzo has not played any matches in the solo or duo modes when it comes to the current ranked season.

In the squad games, the internet star has 54 wins from 487 games for a win rate of 11.08%. He has accumulated 1679 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.88.

Clash Squad ranked

CS Ranked (Image via Free Fire)

The streamer has played three matches in the CS mode and has two wins for a win percentage of 66.67%. He has 18 kills at a KDA of 4.00.

Comparison

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai Vincenzo Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of games 38 9 462 0 0 487 Wins 1 5 73 0 0 54 Win rate 2.63% 55.55% 15.80% 0 0 11.08% Kills 29 51 2237 0 0 1679 K/D ratio 0.78 12.75 5.75 0 0 3.88

Ajjubhai has the edge in ranked squad games. It is impossible to compare their stats in other modes as Vincenzo is yet to make an appearance.

CS Ranked

Ajju Bhai Vincenzo Matches 8 3 Wins 4 2 Win rate 50.00% 66.67% Kills 37 18 KDA 1.96 4.00

Vincenzo has better stats in Clash Squad games, although it is crucial to note that he has played only three games.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: These stats were recorded at the time of writing.

Edited by Ravi Iyer