2B Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, earnings, guild, and best videos (December 2021)

Sandesh Tamang is a Nepali Free Fire content creator well-known as 2B Gamer on YouTube. He’s been uploading content related to the battle royale title for a few years and now has over 960 videos on his channel.

Presently, there are approximately 3.57 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, alongside a total of 438.01 million views. He also runs another channel named Sandesh Tamang with 295 thousand subscribers.

2B Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, and guild

His Free Fire ID is 133688778, and he is the leader of the N X T _ L E V E L guild, whose ID is 3019417014.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

2B Gamer has appeared in 15875 squad games and has bettered his foes in 3474, which comes down to a win rate of 21.88%. With 52734 kills, he has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 4.25.

The content creator has outclassed his enemies in 431 of the 2935 duo matches, having a win percentage of 14.68%. In the process, he has 8943 frags and ensured a K/D ratio of 3.57.

The YouTuber has also played 1694 solo games and has 224 Booyahs, securing a win ratio of 13.22%. He has eliminated 4792 enemies at a K/D ratio of 3.26.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Sandesh has played 489 squad matches in the current season and has 88 first-place finishes, equating to a win percentage of 17.99%. He has accumulated 2200 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.49.

The streamer has two victories in 12 duo games, translating to a win rate of 16.66%. At a K/D ratio of 5.10, he has 51 frags.

The internet star has appeared in six solo matches and has 11 frags with a K/D ratio of 1.83.

Earnings

2B Gamer’s earnings (Image via Social Blade)

2B Gamer’s monthly and yearly earnings from YouTube are $3.1K to $48.9K and $36.6K to $586.3K, respectively.

Best videos

The three most-watched videos on 2B Gamer’s ID have 7.4 million, 7.1 million, and 5.9 million views, respectively:

1) Raistar Challenge 2B Gamer 1 VS 1 Sorry!!-Unexpected Result || Garena Freefire

2) Lokesh Gamer(Diamond King) Vs 2B Gamer ||The Must Awaited Collection Verus ||Garena Freefire

3) Drag Headshot Configuration -800K Phone,Redmi,Samsung-A3,A5,A6,A7,J2,J5,J7,S5,S6,S7,S9,A10,70

Note: The views have been taken as the criteria for the best videos.

YouTube channel

2B Gamer creates a wide variety of content relating to Garena Free Fire. The oldest video on his YouTube channel dates to October 2019, and in the past two years, he has grown immensely:

In the last 30 days, Sandesh has acquired 70 thousand subscribers and 12.214 million views, according to Social Blade.

Edited by Ravi Iyer