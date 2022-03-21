Ajjubhai’s face reveal might finally happen as he gets challenged by Mythpat for Garena Free Fire match

On 20 March 2022, i.e., yesterday, popular YouTuber, Mythpat, challenged Ajjubhai to a Free Fire match with the condition of "face reveal" upon defeat.

Ajjubhai, a Free Fire content creator, has been one of the most subscribed YouTubers in India. His primary channel, Total Gaming, has over 31.6 million subscribers as of writing. Apart from Total Gaming, Ajjubhai has five other channels that have also grown in subscribers, quality, and content.

Ajay created Total Gaming in 2019, and the success the channel's success is nothing short of phenomenal. Ajjubhai has established himself and Total Gaming as a brand with the viewership he gets. The fame of Total Gaming has also seen Ajjubhai collaborating with other contemporary Indian YouTubers quite often.

Free Fire Challenge: Mythpat to fight Ajjubhai as latter's "face reveal" is at stake

Mythpat has challenged Total gaming for a Free Fire match (Image via Mythpat/YouTube and Total Gaming)

As mentioned, Mythpat challenged Ajjubhai for a fight, and if the latter loses, he will have to reveal his face. Here's what Mithilesh "Mythpat" Patankar tweeted:

mythpat @mythpat @total_gaming093 i challenge you for a freefire match and if you LOSE you FACE REVEAL @total_gaming093 i challenge you for a freefire match and if you LOSE you FACE REVEAL

After the tweet, fans and YouTubers quickly showed their excitement due to the amusingly fake online feud between their favorite streamers. Some of the reactions to the challenge are given as follows:

Soham Dey @glowkus @mythpat @total_gaming093 And if you lose it, you'll have to stop uploading facecam videos for 2 weeks @mythpat @total_gaming093 And if you lose it, you'll have to stop uploading facecam videos for 2 weeks

Siddharth @TheSidd368 @mythpat

Aise game mein cheating hogi to mai nahi khelega

: abhi maja aaega naa bidu @total_gaming093 Ajjubhai be like:Aise game mein cheating hogi to mai nahi khelega @DesiGamers01 : abhi maja aaega naa bidu @mythpat @total_gaming093 Ajjubhai be like:Aise game mein cheating hogi to mai nahi khelega@DesiGamers01 : abhi maja aaega naa bidu

Some fans also hailed Ajjubhai's skills and suggested Mythpat to use hacks to stand a chance against the former:

χᴛʀᴇᴍᴇ═χ @XtremeX_Gaming @mythpat

Tabhi Usko hara paoge @total_gaming093 Mythpat Bhai tom Hack lagake jana ajjubhai ke samneTabhi Usko hara paoge @mythpat @total_gaming093 Mythpat Bhai tom Hack lagake jana ajjubhai ke samne😁Tabhi Usko hara paoge👌

Goutham @grcoder1234 @mythpat @total_gaming093 Use hack, it was not mentioned that we must not use hack, right? @mythpat @total_gaming093 Use hack, it was not mentioned that we must not use hack, right? 😁

TG_Laxmii @VGadegone @mythpat

Plz 1 backup plan zarur saath rakhna @total_gaming093 Dada Are u sure ?Plz 1 backup plan zarur saath rakhna @mythpat @total_gaming093 Dada Are u sure ?Plz 1 backup plan zarur saath rakhna

Ajjubhai was quick to respond to the challenge and accepted by saying:

Total Gaming's response garnered exciting replies from fans and other YouTubers like Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) and Neon Man:

χᴛʀᴇᴍᴇ═χ @XtremeX_Gaming

Agar nehi Harte ho to kabhi bhi Tomhara face nehi dekh payenge Hum.

Plzz Har jana Bhai @total_gaming093 Ajjubhai94 Har jana Mythpat Ke samne..Agar nehi Harte ho to kabhi bhi Tomhara face nehi dekh payenge Hum.Plzz Har jana Bhai @total_gaming093 Ajjubhai94 Har jana Mythpat Ke samne..Agar nehi Harte ho to kabhi bhi Tomhara face nehi dekh payenge Hum.Plzz Har jana Bhai👌👌

Bhawani Singh chandaliya @BhawaniBhati24 🥺 @total_gaming093 Ajjubhai please please Haar jana fir hmko Aapka Face dekhne ko milega please 🥲 @total_gaming093 Ajjubhai please please Haar jana fir hmko Aapka Face dekhne ko milega please 🥲😟🥺😩

The challenge seems like a build-up for Ajjubhai to reveal his face after more than three years of his YouTube career. Although nothing much has been announced yet, fans should be ready for another heartbreak as the challenge can potentially be an April Fool's special.

More about Total Gaming and Ajjubhai

Total Gaming is amongST the most subscribed YouTubers in India (Image via Total Gaming/Sportskeeda)

Ajay, popularly known as Ajjubhai, started his YouTube career with Total Gaming in December 2018. Initially, his content exclusively featured Free Fire gameplay videos, highlights, and guides. However, with time, he brought variety to his content with different games like COD Mobile, Minecraft, GTA 5, and more.

Ajay has breached various milestone barriers in his short career and currently has a 31.6 million subscriber count. In terms of subscribers, Total Gaming is sitting at the second spot in India after Carryminati, after excluding YouTube channels of music labels and other companies like T-series, Zee Music Company, and Sony Music India.

The audience has loved Ajay's commentary style and Free Fire gameplay, which helped build a brand after his channel's name.

