Ajjubhai’s face reveal might finally happen as he gets challenged by Mythpat for Garena Free Fire match

On 20 March 2022, i.e., yesterday, popular YouTuber, Mythpat, challenged Ajjubhai to a Free Fire match with the condition of "face reveal" upon defeat.
Ajjubhai, a Free Fire content creator, has been one of the most subscribed YouTubers in India. His primary channel, Total Gaming, has over 31.6 million subscribers as of writing. Apart from Total Gaming, Ajjubhai has five other channels that have also grown in subscribers, quality, and content.
Ajay created Total Gaming in 2019, and the success the channel's success is nothing short of phenomenal. Ajjubhai has established himself and Total Gaming as a brand with the viewership he gets. The fame of Total Gaming has also seen Ajjubhai collaborating with other contemporary Indian YouTubers quite often.
Free Fire Challenge: Mythpat to fight Ajjubhai as latter's "face reveal" is at stake
As mentioned, Mythpat challenged Ajjubhai for a fight, and if the latter loses, he will have to reveal his face. Here's what Mithilesh "Mythpat" Patankar tweeted:
After the tweet, fans and YouTubers quickly showed their excitement due to the amusingly fake online feud between their favorite streamers. Some of the reactions to the challenge are given as follows:
Some fans also hailed Ajjubhai's skills and suggested Mythpat to use hacks to stand a chance against the former:
Ajjubhai was quick to respond to the challenge and accepted by saying:
Total Gaming's response garnered exciting replies from fans and other YouTubers like Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) and Neon Man:
The challenge seems like a build-up for Ajjubhai to reveal his face after more than three years of his YouTube career. Although nothing much has been announced yet, fans should be ready for another heartbreak as the challenge can potentially be an April Fool's special.
More about Total Gaming and Ajjubhai
Ajay, popularly known as Ajjubhai, started his YouTube career with Total Gaming in December 2018. Initially, his content exclusively featured Free Fire gameplay videos, highlights, and guides. However, with time, he brought variety to his content with different games like COD Mobile, Minecraft, GTA 5, and more.
Ajay has breached various milestone barriers in his short career and currently has a 31.6 million subscriber count. In terms of subscribers, Total Gaming is sitting at the second spot in India after Carryminati, after excluding YouTube channels of music labels and other companies like T-series, Zee Music Company, and Sony Music India.
The audience has loved Ajay's commentary style and Free Fire gameplay, which helped build a brand after his channel's name.