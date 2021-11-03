Ajjubhai’s (Total Gaming) Free Fire ID, stats, monthly income, and more in November 2021

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, is by far the most subscribed Free Fire content creator not only in India but across the globe, having more than 29.2 million subscribers. He has over 1600 uploads on the channel, earning him more than 5.069 billion views in total.

He posted huge totals in the previous month, with 700k new subscribers and a 147 million increase in views.

What are Ajjubhai’s ID and stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has a win rate of 23.95% (Image via Free Fire)

Total Gaming has played 12501 squad games and has bettered his opponents in 2995, which comes down to a win percentage of 23.95%. With 48014 frags, he has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 5.05.

With 356 first-place finishes in 1822 duo matches played, the famous YouTuber boasts a win rate of 19.53%. He has a K/D ratio of 4.96 with a kill tally of 7266.

The creator has engaged in 984 solo games and is unbeaten in 90, which equals a win ratio of 9.14%. At this point, his K/D ratio stands at 2.82 after 2519 eliminations.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai has yet to find a victory in solo matches (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai has 122 squad games under his belt and earned 13 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 10.65%. He has 573 frags and a K/D ratio of 5.26.

The internet star has competed in eight duo games this season, winning five at a win rate of 62.50%. He has racked up 45 kills thus far for a kill-to-death ratio of 15.

The streamer has also featured in three solo games but is yet to find a victory. In the meantime, he has attained ten kills for a K/D ratio of 3.33.

Note: Ajjubhai’s statistics will change as he plays in more Free Fire games.

Income

Ajjubhai has added 147.108 million views in the previous month (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Ajjubhai approximately earns in the range of $36.8K to $588.4K per month from his Total Gaming YouTube channel. The estimates for the yearly total read between $441.3K and $7.1M.

YouTube channel

Ajjubhai started his channel in December 2018 and has found tremendous success in the last few years. The online personality’s most popular video has 43 million views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer