Ajjubhai's (Total Gaming) Free Fire sensitivity settings in 2021: All you need to know

Ajjubhai is among the leading Free Fire YouTubers based on subscriber count. Ajay’s YouTube channel, Total Gaming, which he created back in 2018, currently has more than 27 million subscribers.

Total Gaming’s sudden rise in popularity can be correlated to the increase in the clout of Free Fire. The cult-like fanbase of Free Fire has given an excellent platform to many other content creators like Desi Gamers, Gyan Gaming, Lokesh Gamer, and more.

The rising popularity of these channels can be attributed to the skill level these Free Fire YouTubers possess. Ajjubhai often uploads highlights of his streams and other challenge videos that feature insane Free Fire skills.

On Total Gaming, he often uploads tutorials, tips, tricks, and various gameplay videos that help educate aspiring gamers. In one such video, Ajay revealed his ideal sensitivity settings for auto headshots.

Ajjubhai (Total Gaming): What are his ideal Free Fire sensitivity settings?

Player ID and IGN

There are many Free Fire gameplay videos featured on Total Gaming (Image via Total Gaming/YouTube)

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID: 451012596

451012596 IGN: ajjubhai94

Ajay revealed various factors that contribute to easy handling while executing headshots. According to him, HUD layout, choice of weapon, range and crosshair drag are crucial factors for ease of handling and auto headshots. Sensitivity settings, however, are the primary factor in Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s ideal sensitivity settings

Ajjubhai’s sensitivity settings (Image via Total Gaming/YouTube)

General - 47

Red Dot - 50

2x Scope - 82

4x Scope - 86

Sniper Scope - 0

Ajay also suggested that gamers can tweak their general sensitivity to 100 if they are uncomfortable with the sluggish swiping. Apart from the general sensitivity, other settings can also be slightly increased or decreased as per convenience.

He suggested that players should practice hard to get used to the new sensitivity, using Free Fire’s training ground. The practice will provide better insights into one’s comfort and control in Free Fire.

How to set the same settings as Ajjubhai?

Practice hard on the training grounds (Image via Total Gaming/YouTube)

Players should use the following steps to alter their default sensitivity in Free Fire:

Step 1 - Open the Free Fire app and locate the settings icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2 - Click on the sensitivity in the settings menu to have a look at one’s default settings.

Step 3 - Adjust the sensitivity settings as follows:

General - 45-50

Red Dot - 46-51

2x Scope - 80-85

4x Scope - 84-89

AWM Scope - 0-5

Gamers can further test these adjustments on the training grounds with different weapons and different attachments.

Edited by Siddharth Satish