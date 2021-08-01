Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Lokesh Gamer: Who has better Free Fire stats in August 2021?

During the last couple of years, there has been a steady increase in the popularity of Free Fire. Many gamers worldwide are turning to content creation and streaming around the game as a potential career path.

Among the most well-known Indian Free Fire content creators are Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) and Lokesh Gamer. They boast considerable subscriber counts of 26.7 million and 11.6 million subscribers on YouTube and enjoy vast viewership.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai has appeared in 11916 squad games and has come out on top on 2902 occasions, maintaining a win percentage of 24.35%. With 44882 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 4.98.

Whereas in the duo mode, the creator has played a total of 1777 matches to date and has 347 victories, leading to a win rate of 19.52%. He killed a total of 7061 enemies at a K/D ratio of 4.94.

The YouTuber has secured 87 wins in the 956 solo games, maintaining a win ratio of 9.10%. In the process, the popular figure has a K/D ratio of 2.81 with 2440 kills.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Total Gaming has a win tally of 44 out of 211 squad matches in the current season, retaining a win rate of 20.85%. He has 653 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.91.

Meanwhile, he has played four duo matches and has two first-place finishes, at a win percentage of 50.00%. At a K/D ratio of 7.50, he has 15 frags.

Ajjubhai has also played five solo games and has four kills with a K/D ratio of 0.80.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 220528068.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has taken part in 3399 squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 721, equating to a win percentage of 21.21%. He has accumulated 6302 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.35.

He has 153 wins in the 1533 duo games, translating to a win rate of 9.98%. With a K/D ratio of 1.88, he has 2599 frags.

The internet star has 1308 solo games to his name and has triumphed in 135, having a win ratio of 10.32%. He has notched 2714 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.31.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has contested in two squad matches and has one victory at a 50%-win rate. He has five kills, which is also his K/D ratio.

In duo and solo modes, the content creator has played 1 and 2 games, respectively, and has secured wins in all of them. He has 8 and 17 kills in them.

Who has better stats?

Total Gaming is relatively better than Lokesh Gamer in lifetime duo and squad matches.

In solo mode, Lokesh Gamer has a better win rate, while Ajjubhai has a superior K/D ratio.

The stats in the ranked matches cannot be compared since Lokesh Gamer has featured in a few of them.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Edited by Srijan Sen