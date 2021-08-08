Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Nobru: Who has better stats in Free Fire after OB29 update?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, is a well-known personality in the Indian Free Fire community, with a huge following. His main YouTube channel presently has over 26.9 million subscribers, demonstrating his widespread appeal.

Nobru is a professional athlete for the organization "Fluxo," which he co-founded with fellow content creator "Cerol." The Brazilian also creates content on YouTube and has 12.7 million subscribers with 785.68 million views.

Ajjubhai's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai has competed in 11968 squad games to date and has managed to better his foes in 2907, having a win percentage of 24.28%. He has 45119 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.98.

Coming to the duo matches, he has 347 wins in the 1777 ones he played for a win rate of 19.52%. With 7061 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 4.97.

The content creator has won 87 of the 956 solo games, maintaining a win of 9.10%. He notched 2440 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.81.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai has 281 squad matches to his name in the ongoing season and has 49 first-place finishes, leading to a win rate of 17.43%. He has accumulated 892 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.84.

Meanwhile, he has played four duo games and has come out on top on two accounts at a win percentage of 50.00%. In the process, he has 15 frags at a K/D ratio of 7.50.

Total Gaming has featured in six solo matches and has four kills for a K/D ratio of 0.67.

Nobru's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 228159683.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Nobru has participated in 11226 squad matches in Free Fire and has triumphed in 2366, adding to a win rate of 21.07%. He has 28452 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.21.

In the duo games, he has 2672 appearances and has 397 victories, equating to a win percentage of 14.85%. With a K/D ratio of 3.81, he has 8672 frags.

The Esports athlete has also played 4797 solo matches and has 722 Booyahs, translating to a win ratio of 15.05%. He has racked up 19377 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 4.76.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Nobru has contested in 124 ranked squad games in the current season and has outshined his enemies in 25, converting to a win percentage of 20.16%. He collected 575 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.81.

The figure has played 31 duo matches and has four wins, which comes down to a win rate of 12.90%. He has 124 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.59.

Finally, Nobru has played 32 solo games and has remained unbeaten in four of them, corresponding to a win ratio of 12.50%. At a K/D ratio of 4.79, he has 134 frags.

Who has better stats?

Since both players play in different regions, comparing their stats is tricky. Nobru has the upper hand in solo matches. However, if just the numbers are looked upon, Ajjubhai has the edge in the lifetime duo and squad modes.

The ranked stats of Ajjubhai and Nobru cannot be compared in the solo and duo modes, as the former has featured in only a few matches. Nobru is better in squad mode than Total Gaming.

Note: The stats of Ajjubhai and Nobru were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

