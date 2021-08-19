Ajjubhai vs Amitbhai: Who has better Free Fire stats in August 2021?

Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) and Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) are two of the most prominent figures in the Indian Free Fire community. Both content creators have managed to amass enormous fan bases on YouTube.

Total Gaming currently has 27.3 million subscribers and 4.54 billion views. Meanwhile, Desi Gamers boasts a subscriber count of 11.1 million with 1.51 billion views combined.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Here are the lifetime stats of Total Gaming in the game (Image via Free Fire)

Total Gaming has appeared in 12040 squad games to date and has come out victorious on 2916 occasions, with a win rate of 24.21%. He has 45538 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.99.

He has secured a total of 347 victories in 1777 duo matches, maintaining a win ratio of 19.52%. He has bagged 7061 frags with a K/D ratio of 4.94.

The content creator has 956 solo games to his name and has 87 first-place finishes, leading to a win percentage of 9.10%. With a K/D ratio of 2.81, he has notched 2440 kills.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai has participated in a few ranked solo and duo games (Image via Free Fire)

In the ongoing season, Ajjubhai has played 371 squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 58, resulting in a win ratio of 15.63%. He has killed 1311 enemies with a K/D ratio of 4.19.

Apart from this, he has competed in 4 duo games and has two wins, retaining a win percentage of 50%. With 15 kills, he has ensured a K/D ratio of 7.50.

Finally, Ajjubhai has also played six solo matches and has cumulated four kills with a K/D ratio of 0.67.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has exceptional stats (Image via Free Fire)

Amitbhai has taken part in 8657 squad games and has a win tally of 2368, converting to a win percentage of 27.35%. He has amassed 22813 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.63.

Meanwhile, he has bettered his foes in 783 of the 4681 duo matches, corresponding to a win rate of 16.72%. With a K/D ratio of 3.22, Desi Gamers has 12533 frags.

The YouTuber has also featured in 3558 solo games and has 296 victories, maintaining a win ratio of 8.31%. He has notched 8248 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.53.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has a K/D ratio of 5.34 in squad mode (Image via Free Fire)

Desi Gamers has contested in 149 ranked squad matches and has 46 wins, equating to a win ratio of 30.87%. He has racked up 550 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.34.

Amitbhai has also played 112 duo games and has 11 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 9.82%. In this mode, the famous creator has 378 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.74.

The content creator has played 39 solo games and has five first-place finishes, managing a win percentage of 12.82%. He has precisely 150 kills in these matches, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.41.

Who has better stats?

Ajjubhai has the edge over Amitbhai in lifetime solo and duo modes. Desi Gamers has a superior win rate in squad mode, while Ajjubhai has a higher K/D ratio.

Due to the fact that Ajjubhai has played only a few ranked solo and duo matches, the stats of both content creators cannot be compared in these two modes. However, Amitbhai has the edge over Ajjubhai in squad mode.

Note: The stats of Ajjubhai and Amitbhai were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Edited by Siddharth Satish