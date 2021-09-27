Ajjubhai vs FF Antaryami: Who has better lifetime stats in Free Fire as of September 2021?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, is probably the most popular Free Fire YouTuber. He has amassed enormous numbers on his channel, and currently has a subscriber and view count of over 28.3 million and 4.87 million, respectively.

Sandeep Pawar, aka FF Antaryami, is another Free Fire content creator from India. He is pretty well-known and presently has 3.29 million subscribers with a total of 470.03 million views to his name.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai has played a total of 12319 lifetime squad games in Free Fire and has a win tally of 2973, resulting in a win rate of 24.13%. He has accumulated 46960 kills in this mode with a K/D ratio of 5.02.

In duo mode, Ajjubhai has participated in 1794 matches and has 351 first-place finishes, which comes down to a win percentage of 19.56%. With 7160 frags, the player has a K/D ratio of 4.96.

Total Gaming has competed in 972 solo games and has 90 victories, maintaining a win ratio of 9.25%. He has bagged a total of 2507 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.84.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the ongoing season, Ajjubhai has played 235 squad matches and has 46 Booyahs, retaining a win percentage of 19.57%. He has 1172 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 6.20.

Total Gaming has played five duo games, killing 27 adversaries for a K/D ratio of 5.40.

Finally, the YouTuber has only played one solo match and has won it. He has killed 32 enemies in the process.

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 297537840.

Lifetime stats

FF Antaryami's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

FF Antaryami has featured in 11681 squad matches and has 2425 victories, converting to a win percentage of 20.76%. He has accumulated 32909 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 3.56.

He has played 5278 games in duo mode and has come out on top in 453 games, corresponding to a win ratio of 8.58%. With a K/D ratio of 3.18, the content creator has notched 15344 frags.

FF Antaryami has 301 wins in 3860 solo games, translating to a win rate of 7.79%. He racked up 8560 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.41.

Ranked stats

FF Antaryami's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

FF Antaryami has appeared in 115 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 22 victories, equating to a win ratio of 19.13%. He has bagged 3555 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.82.

When it comes to duo mode, he has bettered his foes in 4 of 171 duo games, making his win rate 2.33%. With a K/D ratio of 2.33, the player has 389 frags.

The internet star has played 11 solo games and has four kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 0.36.

Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai slightly outperforms FF Antaryami in lifetime solo, duo and squad matches.

The stats of both YouTubers in ranked solo and duo modes cannot be compared since Ajjubhai has only played a few matches. In squad mode, Total Gaming has the edge over FF Antaryami.

