What’s the Free Fire ID of Ajjubhai? Total Gaming’s stats, monthly earnings, and more

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, is a name that the majority of the Indian Free Fire community will be familiar with. The notable figure has amassed tremendous numbers and has emerged as one of the top gaming content creators worldwide.

His primary YouTube channel now has over 28.1 million subscribers and 4.80 billion views, indicating his popularity. Apart from this, Ajjubhai has also garnered 3 million followers on his Instagram handle.

Ajjubhai's (Total Gaming) Free Fire ID and stats

The Free Fire ID of Ajjubhai is 451012596. Listed below are his stats as of today, 16 September 2021:

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai has participated in 12259 squad games and has a win tally of 2948, retaining a win percentage of 24.04%. He has 46543 kills at a precise K/D ratio of 5.00.

Total Gaming has made 1787 appearances in duo matches and has 350 victories, which comes down to a win rate of 19.58%. With 7120 frags, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.95.

The prominent figure bettered his foes in 90 of the 972 solo games, leading to a win ratio of 9.25%. He has racked up 2507 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.84.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current ranked season, Total Gaming has featured in 174 matches in squad mode and has been victorious on 22 occasions, equating to a win rate of 12.64%. He has collected 765 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.03.

Ajjubhai has played only a single solo game and has secured the win, killing a total of 32 enemies.

Monthly earnings

Earnings of Total Gaming as per Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Ajjubhai’s monthly earnings from the Total Gaming YouTube channel are between $65.7K and $1.1 million.

YouTube channel

Ajjubhai has been producing Free Fire related content regularly for quite some time, with his oldest video dating to December 2018. His main channel currently contains 1551 videos, the most-watched of which has 41 million views.

In the previous 30 days, he has gained 800 thousand subscribers and 262.92 million views. Ajjubhai runs three other YouTube channels as well - Total Gaming Live, AJJUBHAI, and TG Highlights.

Note: Ajjubhai’s stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as he plays more Free Fire matches.

Edited by Siddharth Satish