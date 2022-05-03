Ajjubhai vs Romeo Gamer: Which Free Fire player has better stats in May 2022?

Ajjubhai and Romeo Gamer are two of the most well-known and highly regarded content creators in the Indian Free Fire community. Players can catch them playing the battle royale title together while also pushing their ranks in various modes.

Talking of their numbers, Total Gaming is ranked among the most subscribed Free Fire YouTubers, with 32+ million subscribers in India and across the world. Meanwhile, Romeo Gamer boasts 2.4 million subscribers.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire, gamers are advised not to participate in the battle royale title. Instead, they may participate in the MAX version, which is not banned yet.

What is Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID?

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596. The player has earned the following stats:

Lifetime stats

Total Gaming has 3068 victories in the squad matches (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has played 1033 solo games and emerged victorious on 93 occasions, contributing to a win ratio of 9.00%. He has chalked up 2616 frags, amounting to a K/D ratio of 2.78.

The YouTuber has engaged in 1837 duo matches and won 358 of them, a win rate of 19.48%. Ajjubhai has defeated 7313 opponents with a 4.94 K/D ratio.

Overall, Total Gaming has appeared in 12892 squad matches and has bettered opponents 3068 times, resulting in a win rate of 23.79%. With 49921 eliminations, the player has retained a kill-to-death ratio of 5.08.

Ranked stats

Total Gaming has played no ranked matches (Image via Garena)

Total Gaming has not entered a single ranked game this season.

What is Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID?

Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 137719383. The content creator possesses the following stats:

Lifetime stats

Yuvraj has 54k frags in squad matches (Image via Garena)

Romeo Gamer has participated in 6042 solo games, in which he has gone undefeated 961 times, earning him a win percentage of 15.90%. He has taken down 25498 opponents in this mode, approximating a K/D ratio of 5.02.

The YouTuber has stepped up into 4877 duo encounters and triumphed 663 times, attributing to a win rate of 13.59%. Yuvraj has 15965 kills to his credit, giving him a kill-to-death ratio of 3.79.

Romeo Gamer has accumulated 5445 Booyahs in the 16704 squad games played so far, resulting in a win percentage of 32.59%. The player has obtained a K/D ratio of 4.85 after 54557 eliminations.

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has seven victories this season (Image via Garena)

Yuvraj has engaged in a single duo game and recorded only one kill at a K/D ratio of 1.

In the end, Romeo Gamer has featured in 23 squad matches and earned seven victories, resulting in a win percentage of 30.43%. He has racked up 85 kills and managed a kill-to-death ratio of 5.31.

Note: The players’ stats were recorded on 3 May 2022 and are subject to change.

Ajjubhai vs Romeo Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai Romeo Gamer Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1033 1837 12892 6042 4877 16704 Wins 93 358 3068 961 663 5445 Win rate 9% 19.48% 23.79% 15.90% 13.59% 32.59% Kills 2616 7313 49921 25498 15965 54557 K/D ratio 2.78 4.94 5.08 5.02 3.79 4.85

Ajjubhai and Romeo Gamer both have incredible numbers in the battle royale title. The latter takes the lead on the K/D ratio and win rate in squad matches, while the former enjoys superior stats in duo matches.

Coming into the squad matches, Romeo Gamer holds a higher win rate as Ajjubhai has maintained a better K/D ratio. Since Total Gaming has not participated in any ranked matches, it is impossible to evaluate the players' statistics for this season.

