Ajjubhai vs Sooneeta: Who has better in-game stats in Free Fire MAX?

Ajjubhai vs Sooneeta in Free Fire MAX (Image via Sportskeeda)
Aniket Thakkar
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Modified Apr 17, 2022 05:01 PM IST
Feature

Total Gaming/Ajjubhai is the most successful and celebrated Free Fire content creator worldwide. Starting his journey in late 2018, the YouTuber has raised his audience to more than 32 million subscribers with his engaging content.

Sooneeta, on the other hand, is also a successful YouTuber from Nepal. She signed up as a content creator with Galaxy Racer a few months back and currently boasts more than 5.17 million subscribers. Sooneeta has played the battle royale title professionally for Team Lava as well.

What are Ajjubhai's ID and stats in Free Fire MAX?

Ajjubhai's (Total Gaming) Free Fire MAX ID is 451012596. The gamer's stats as of 17 April are outlined below:

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has 49.9k kills in squad mode (Image via Garena)
Ajjubhai has made 12888 appearances in the squad mode and bagged 3067 victories, equaling a win rate of 23.56%. He has secured 49907 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.08.

In the duo mode, the player has outclassed his enemies in 358 out of the 1835 matches, retaining a win ratio of 19.50%. With 7311 kills, he has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 4.95.

Total Gaming has also been engaged in 1033 solo matches to date and has remained unbeaten in 93 games, translating to a win percentage of 9. At a K/D ratio of 2.78, he has 2616 kills.

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has not played a single game (Image via Garena)
Ajjubhai is yet to participate in the Battle Royale Ranked Season 27, which kicked off recently.

What are Sooneeta's ID and stats in Free Fire MAX?

Sooneeta's Free Fire MAX ID is 131311296. Her lifetime and ranked stats are outlined below:

Lifetime stats

Sooneeta&#039;s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)
Sooneeta has participated in 23721 squad matches in Free Fire MAX and has outperformed the opposition on 5556 occasions, resulting in a win percentage of 23.42%. In the process, she has 59623 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.28.

Meanwhile, she has also played in 1950 duo matches and has 308 Booyahs, corresponding to a win ratio of 15.79%. There are 3616 kills to her name in these games, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.20.

Moreover, the content creator has won 75 games in 968 solo matches, acquiring a win rate of 7.74%. She has notched 1649 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 1.85.

Ranked stats

Sooneeta has not played solo matches yet (Image via Garena)
Sooneeta has featured in 26 games in the ongoing season and has 12 victories, securing a win ratio of 46.16%. She has taken down 104 kills, retaining a K/D ratio of 7.43.

The content creator has also set foot in seven duo games. She has succeeded in coming out on top three times, equalizing to a win percentage of 42.85%. The professional player has 25 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 6.25.

Comparison: Ajjubhai vs Sooneeta

AjjubhaiSooneeta
Type of matchesSoloDuoSquadSoloDuoSquad
Number of games1033183512888968195023721
Wins933583067753085556
Win rate9%19.50%23.56%7.74%15.79%23.42%
Kills26167311499071649361659623
K/D ratio2.784.955.081.852.203.28

Ajjubhai has a slight advantage on the win rate front in lifetime squad matches, and he also has a superior K/D ratio than Sooneeta in the same. Total Gaming also outperforms Sooneeta in terms of kill-to-death ratio and victory percentage for solo and duo matches.

AjjubhaiSooneeta
Types of matchesSoloDuoSquadSoloDuoSquad
Number of games0000726
Wins0000312
Win rate000042.85%46.16%
Kills000025104
K/D ratio00006.257.43

Since Ajjubhai has not yet played in a ranked game, it is not possible to compare their ranked numbers.

Note: Players' stats were recorded while writing this article. These are subject to change.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
