2B Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D, headshots percentage, and monthly income in April 2022

Sandesh Tamang, aka 2B Gamer, is one of the many Free Fire content creators that have witnessed enormous success in the past few years. The famous personality hails from Nepal, and he has been regularly posting videos on the YouTube platform.

Over the years, his subscriber and view counts have consistently increased, with the current tally standing at 4.81 million subscribers as the total views have already crossed 537 million views in total. Additionally, he runs a second channel where he boasts 297 thousand subscribers.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should not attempt to install or play this title. Additionally, the players' stats and images used in the article are from the Free Fire MAX.

What is 2B Gamer's ID and stats in Free Fire?

2B Gamer's Free Fire ID is 133688778. The game possesses the following lifetime and ranked stats in the game:

Lifetime stats

2B Gamer has notched 54k kills in the squad mode (Image via Garena)

2B Gamer has completed 16272 squad matches to date and claimed victories on 3551 occasions, ascertaining a win percentage of 21.82%. With 54235 eliminations and 22111 headshots to his credit, the YouTuber has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 4.26 and a headshot percentage of 40.77%.

He has entered 3019 duo games in Free Fire, recording 449 Booyahs, resulting in a win rate of 14.87%. The player has accumulated 9259 frags and has bagged 3622 headshots, converting to a K/D ratio of 3.60; meanwhile, his headshot rate stands at 39.12%.

On top of the above two, Sandesh has played 1732 solo matches and has 227 victories to his credit, roughly equalling a win ratio of 13.10%. The content creator managed 4915 frags while also attaining 1764 headshots, recording a K/D ratio of 3.27 simultaneously with a 35.89% headshot rate.

Ranked stats

2B Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

2B Gamer has made 22 appearances in the squad matches altogether and has performed better than the opposition four times, corresponding to a win rate of 18.18%. With 90 eliminations, the content creator has registered a K/D ratio of 5. Simultaneously, he has accumulated 79 headshots for a headshot rate of 87.78%.

He has participated in two duo games and notched 11 kills, registering six headshots for a K/D ratio of 5.50 and a headshot rate of 54.55%.

Finally, coming into ranked solo matches, he has six of these to his name but is yet to find his first win. Sandesh has taken down 13 opponents, and 12 of these are with headshots, adding up to a K/D ratio of 2.17 and headshot ratio of 92.31%

Note: 2B Gamer's numbers within the game were recorded on 17 April 2022, and these are subject to change.

Monthly income

2B Gamer's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, 2B Gamer's monthly revenue is reported to be between $8.9K and $142.8K. The annual totals are around $107.1K and $1.7M.

YouTube channel

The 2B Gamer started his YouTube journey in late 2019 and became very popular among Free Fire players due to his fantastic gameplay. Sandesh has churned out a massive 1000+ videos total, which have bagged him 537 million views, which is not a small figure.

The player has increased as he has posted 510k subscribers and 35.709 million views in the last 30 days.

Edited by Srijan Sen