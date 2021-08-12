Ajjubhai94 (Total Gaming) vs VasiyoCRJ 7: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai94, also known as Total Gaming, is probably the most famous Free Fire content creator in India. He has 27.1 million subscribers and 4.48 million views on his YouTube channel.

VasiyoCRJ 7, on the other hand, is a professional athlete for “Galaxy Racer.” He also posts Free Fire videos on his YouTube channel, which has 350k subscribers.

Ajjubhai94’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai94’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai94’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai94 has participated in 12003 squad games in Free Fire and has won 2911 times, making his win rate 24.25%. He has 45323 kills and a K/D ratio of 4.98 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 1777 duo matches and has 347 victories to his name, resulting in a win rate of 19.52%. With 7061 frags in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 4.94.

Ajjubhai94 has competed in 956 solo games and has secured 87 wins, translating to a win rate of 9.10%. He killed 2440 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.81 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai94’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai94 has featured in 325 ranked squad games in the ongoing season and has won on 53 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 16.30%. He has 1096 kills in these matches, making his K/D ratio 4.03.

The content creator has also played 4 ranked duo matches and has 2 Booyahs to his name, boasting a win rate of 50.00%. He racked up 15 frags at a K/D ratio of 7.50 in this mode.

Ajjubhai94 has competed in 6 ranked solo games and has secured 4 kills. He has a K/D ratio of 0.67 in this mode.

VasiyoCRJ 7’s Free Fire ID and stats

VasiyoCRJ 7’s Free Fire ID is 286337576.

Lifetime stats

VasiyoCRJ 7’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

VasiyoCRJ 7 has featured in 21067 squad matches and has 5018 wins to his name, translating to a win rate of 23.81%. He killed 68235 opponents in these matches, boasting a K/D ratio of 4.25.

The streamer has also played 1147 duo games and has triumphed in 121 of them. This makes his win rate 10.54%. With a K/D ratio of 2.76, he has 2832 kills in this mode.

VasiyoCRJ 7 has won 136 of 1245 solo matches, maintaining a win rate of 10.92%. He has 3659 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.30.

Ranked stats

VasiyoCRJ 7’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

VasiyoCRJ 7 has secured 87 victories in the 479 ranked squad games that he has played this season, making his win rate 18.16%. He has 1839 kills and a K/D ratio of 4.69 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 25 ranked duo matches and has a single win to his name, translating to a win rate of 4.00%. With 66 frags in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.75.

VasiyoCRJ 7 has participated in 2 ranked solo games and has secured one victory, boasting a 50% win rate. He eliminated 34 enemies at a K/D ratio of 34.00 in this mode.

Who has better stats?

Ajjubhai94 has better stats than VasiyoCRJ 7 in the lifetime squad and duo modes. Meanwhile, VasiyoCRJ 7 has the edge in the lifetime solo mode.

It would be unfair to compare the two players' ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as Ajjubhai94 has not played enough games yet. However, in the ranked squad mode, VasiyoCRJ 7 has better stats than Ajjubhai94.

Note: Stats were recorded at the time of writing this article and are subject to change as the two content creators continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh