Ajjubhai94 vs Pahadi Gamer: Who has better Free Fire stats in August 2021?

Ajjubhai, also known by his IGN - "Ajjubhai94", is a content creator from India who makes videos related to Garena Free Fire. He has over 27.2 million subscribers on his YouTube channel Total Gaming, with around 4.53 billion views.

Another prominent figure in the Indian Free Fire community is Lokesh Karakoti, otherwise known as Pahadi Gamer. In addition to playing professional esports for Team Elite, he also runs a YouTube channel. His current subscriber count is 1.3 million, and his total views are at 77.84 million.

Ajjubhai94's Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai94's Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai94's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai94 has competed in 12023 squad games and has managed to secure 2914 first-place finishes, which leads to a win rate of 24.23%. He has accumulated 45456 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.99.

Apart from this, he has 347 wins in the 1777 duo matches, maintaining a win rate of 19.52%. With 7061 frags, Total Gaming has a K/D ratio of 4.94.

Ajjubhai94 has bettered his foes in 87 of 956 solo games, resulting in a win rate of 9.10%. He has notched 2440 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.81.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai94's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Total Gaming has played 347 squad matches in the present ranked season and has a win tally of 56, resulting in a win rate of 16.13%. In the process, the player has 1229 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 4.22.

He also has two victories in the four duo games he has participated in, retaining a 50% win ratio. With a K/D ratio of 7.50, he has 15 kills.

Ajjubhai94 has six solo games to his name and has four kills with a K/D ratio of 0.67.

Pahadi Gamer's Free Fire ID and stats

Pahadi Gamer's Free Fire ID is 147098967.

Lifetime stats

Pahadi Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Pahadi Gamer has played 21421 squad matches and has 5300 Booyahs, corresponding to a win percentage of 24.74%. He has secured 69516 kills, with a K/D ratio of 4.31.

In duo mode, he has played 2034 solo games and has 229 wins, converting to a win rate of 11.25%. With a K/D ratio of 2.45, Pahadi Gamer has 4420 frags.

He has also played 1673 solo matches and has 276 victories, resulting in a win rate of 16.49%. He has 5841 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.18.

Ranked stats

Pahadi Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the ongoing season, Pahadi Gamer has participated in 130 squad games and has emerged victorious in 41, resulting in a win rate of 31.53%. He has 748 kills with a K/D ratio of 8.40.

Lastly, he has also played a single solo match and has 12 kills with a K/D ratio of 12.00.

Who has better stats?

When comparing lifetime stats, Ajjubhai94 has the edge in the duo mode, whereas Pahadi Gamer has the upper hand in the solo mode. Ajjubhai94 has a superior K/D ratio in the squad mode, while the latter has a better win rate.

The stats of Ajjubhai94 and Pahadi Gamer cannot be compared in the solo and duo modes as both of them have played only a few matches. When it comes to squad mode, Pahadi Gamer has relatively better stats.

Note: The stats of Ajjubhai94 and Pahadi Gamer were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

