Alok vs Maro vs D-Bee: Who is the best Free Fire MAX character in 2022?

DJ Alok, Maro, and D-Bee are three of the best characters in Free Fire MAX. When used correctly, their abilities can help shape the outcome of a fight. In fact, they are so powerful that even at level one, they can outperform most other characters in-game.

Despite all three being useful, when it comes to being the best, only one of them is well-suited to every situation that a player can encounter. Who is it? Read on to find out.

Breaking down DJ Alok, Maro, and D-Bee in Free Fire MAX: Abilities and combat usage

DJ Alok's ability

DJ Alok's ability, Drop The Beat, allows the user to support their teammates in combat. When activated, it increases the movement speed by 15% and heals allies by 5HP/second. It lasts for 10 seconds after being activated and takes 45 seconds to cool down.

DJ Alok in combat

In combat, this ability is best used when playing with a squad. However, it is also well-suited to be used by solo players. Although it offers no combat bonuses, it comes in handy as a support ability.

Maro's ability

Maro's ability, Falcon Fervor, allows the user to deal more damage over long distances. The damage increases with distance scales to a maximum of 25%. Additionally, another 3.5% damage is dealt to targets who are marked by an ability.

Maro in combat

Maro's is well-suited for Free Fire MAX players who want to keep a safe distance when engaging opponents. While this ability can be utilized by players who enjoy using ARs, it benefits snipers the most. With the increased damage, one shot will guarantee an instant take-down or elimination.

D-Bee's ability

D-Bee's ability, Bullet Beats, improves the user's combat capabilities. When moving and firing, the movement speed and accuracy are increased by 15% and 45%, respectively.

D-Bee in combat

To be able to shoot accurately and move faster in combat is a boon. Players can use these bonuses for rushing opponents with ease or chasing down if they try to flee. The character is perfect for players who love using the "run-and-gun" technique in-game.

Verdict

In terms of combat capability, Maro has no equal in Free Fire MAX. His ability allows the user to deal extra damage at long range. This allows the player to engage opponents from a safe distance with the guarantee of securing an elimination.

The ability works well with assault rifles, snipers, marksman rifles, long-range pistols, and even a few SMGs. Players can even use the Limelight and Bushido abilities in conjunction to make the ability stronger.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Shaheen Banu