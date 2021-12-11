Alok vs Wolfrahh: Which Free Fire character is better for aggressive players after OB31 update?

Choosing an aggressive character in Free Fire is a daunting task. They each have unique abilities and suit a particular playstyle. If used correctly, players will be able to win every match and secure a Booyah.

Two of the most prominent aggressive characters are DJ Alok and Wolfrahh. One offers buffs in combat for the team, while the other functions well as a lone wolf. Both are useful in their own right, but only one can be the best.

Note: Characters' abilities are at the maximum level.

Detailed comparison of Alok vs Wolfrahh in Free Fire

DJ Alok's ability

DJ Alok's Drop the Beat active ability provides combat buffs to the entire team. Once activated, a 5m aura will appear. Users within this aura will receive a 15% movement speed boost.

Additionally, those injured will also recover 5 HP/second. The ability lasts for ten seconds and has a cooldown time of 45 seconds.

Wolfrahh ability

Wolfrahh's Limelight passive ability is unique. It will only be activated after the player secures a kill or has an observer. The more kills or observers, the more potent the ability becomes.

The damage taken from headshots is reduced by 30%, while damage dealt to enemy limbs increases by 20%.

DJ Alok's in combat

DJ Alok's primary role in Free Fire is to support. With his healing ability and movement speed buff, the entire team benefits during combat. Additionally, with low cooldown time, the power can be used frequently to give the squad an edge.

Wolfrahh in combat

Wolfrahh's primary role in Free Fire is that of an attacker. When enough kills or observers have been obtained, his true potential is unlocked. He can shrug off headshots and deal extra damage to enemies by shooting their limbs.

Verdict

DJ Alok and Wolfrahh are poles apart in Free Fire. Their abilities are very different and suit different play styles. One provides squad-wide bonuses, while the other deals extra damage. However, the best character for aggressive players to a large extent would be Wolfrahh.

No doubt DJ Alok can heal himself, but Wolfrahh can deal more damage and take lesser damage simultaneously. When his ability is combined with Jota's Sustained Raids, players can easily dominate the battlefield.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

