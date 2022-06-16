Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Ajjubhai (Total Gaming): Which Free Fire YouTuber has better stats in June 2022?

Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) and Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) are two well-known personalities in the Indian Free Fire community.

They have both been involved in content creation for a few years now. The Desi Gamers channel has accumulated 13 million subscribers, and the Total Gaming channel boasts 32.7 million subscribers. The content creators occasionally play the battle royale title together.

This article compares the stats of both players in the game.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and due to government-imposed restrictions, gamers from the country should avoid playing the title. They may continue to play the MAX version, which is not on the list of banned applications.

What is Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID?

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194. He has attained the following stats in the battle royale title:

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has competed in 3904 solo games and has come out undefeated 330 times, acquiring a win rate of 8.45%. With 9218 eliminations, he maintains a K/D ratio of 2.58.

The YouTuber has featured in 5027 duo matches and has bettered the opposition 832 times, ensuring a win rate of 16.55%. He has taken down 13778 opponents, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.28.

He has secured 2564 Booyahs in 9343 squad matches, equating to a win rate of 27.44%. Amitbhai has registered 25451 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.75.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has played one ranked solo game but has not secured a kill or a win.

He has played a single squad match and earned himself a victory. The star has secured five frags with a K/D ratio of 5.

What is Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID?

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194. He has the following stats in the game:

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has remained undefeated in 93 of the 1033 solo games, resulting in a win rate of 9%. He has amassed 2616 frags, recording a K/D ratio of 2.78.

He has participated in 1838 duo games and has come out on top 358 times, equating to a win rate of 19.47%. The star player has secured himself a K/D ratio of 4.94 with 7314 kills.

Ajjubhai has earned 3071 Booyahs in 12900 squad games, translating to a win rate of 23.80%. He has bagged 49975 kills, averaging a K/D ratio of 5.08.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Total Gaming has played only one squad game during the current ranked season and holds a 100% win rate. He has killed three opponents and has a K/D ratio of 3.

Amitbhai vs Ajjubhai: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai Ajjubhai Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of games 3904 5027 9343 1033 1838 12900 Wins 330 832 2564 93 358 3071 Win rate 8.45% 16.55% 27.44% 9% 19.47% 23.80% Kills 9218 13778 25451 2616 7314 49975 K/D ratio 2.58 3.28 3.75 2.78 4.94 5.08

Ajjubhai has the upper hand when it comes to the K/D ratio and win rate in lifetime solo and duo matches. In squad games, the latter has a better win rate, but Total Gaming has a better K/D ratio once again.

The stats of the ranked matches cannot be evaluated since both users have only participated in a handful of encounters.

