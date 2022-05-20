Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Alpha FF: Which Free Fire player has better stats?

Free Fire enthusiasts from India will be familiar with Amitbhai as he consistently ranks as the game's most subscribed content creator in the country. His channel Desi Gamers has 12.9 million subscribers.

Alpha FF is a YouTuber known for his skilled and engaging gameplay. He uploads highlights of his games. Over the years, he has attained 5.15 million subscribers.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and users from the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title. The images and stats used in the article were taken from the MAX version, which was not among the banned applications.

Amitbhai's Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai's Free Fire ID is 206746194. The user maintains the following numbers in the battle royale title:

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has played 3883 solo matches and managed to secure 327 victories, roughly equating to a win rate of 8.42%. With 9158 eliminations in the mode, he has earned himself a K/D ratio of 2.58.

The star YouTuber has also appeared in precisely 5000 duo encounters and has scored 828 wins, resulting in a win rate of 16.56%. The gamer has obtained 13676 kills, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 3.28.

Amitbhai has featured in 9333 squad matches and has secured a total of 2557 Booyahs, recording a win rate of 27.39%. He has 25392 kills to his name, leading to a K/D ratio of 3.75.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Desi Gamers has not played any ranked matches in the ongoing season.

Alpha FF's Free Fire ID and stats

Alpha FF's Free Fire ID is 273357142. The player has the following stats:

Lifetime stats

Alpha FF's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Alpha FF has appeared in 1555 solo matches and has won 186 of them, which corresponds to a win rate of 11.96%. He has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.28 in the mode with 3126 kills.

The content creator has played 2175 duo games and has won 465 matches, translating to a win rate of 21.37%. He has successfully secured 7038 kills, which amounts to a K/D ratio of 4.12.

Alpha FF has won 2960 out of 11377 squad games, resulting in a win rate of 26.01%. He has secured 40861 kills while upholding a K/D ratio of 4.85.

Ranked stats

Alpha FF's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The player has only participated in a single ranked duo match in this Free Fire season and has secured the win. Alpha FF also has 24 kills in the mode, acquiring a K/D ratio of 24.

Note: The players' stats are subject to change as they feature more matches in the battle royale title.

Amitbhai vs. Alpha FF: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai Alpha FF Types of match Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of games 3883 5000 9333 1555 2175 11377 Wins 327 828 2557 186 465 2960 Win rate 8.42% 16.56% 27.39% 11.96% 21.37% 26.01% Kills 9158 13676 25392 3126 7038 40861 K/D ratio 2.58 3.28 3.75 2.28 4.12 4.85

Amitbhai has a better K/D ratio in lifetime solo matches. However, Alpha FF has a better win rate in solo matches. Alpha FF also boasts better stats, including a higher K/D ratio and win rate, in duo games. Amitbhai has a higher K/D ratio in the squad matchups, but Alpha FF has a higher win rate in the same.

The stats of their ranked encounters cannot be compared since Alpha FF has only played a single ranked duo match, and Desi Gamers is yet to contest in any ranked games.

Edited by Siddharth Satish