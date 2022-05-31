Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs FireEyes Gaming: Which Free Fire YouTuber has better stats in May 2022?

Amit Sharma (aka Amitbhai, Desi Gamers), and Pratham Shaw (aka FireEyes Gaming) are two well-known Indian Free Fire content creators. Over the past few years, they have consistently created content related to the battle royale game and have managed to amass a dedicated following within the country.

Amitbhai currently possesses 12.9 million subscribers on his channel, and his videos have more than 1.878 billion views. FireEyes Gaming has over 484.815 million views and 4.01 million subscribers.

Here’s a comparison of their stats in Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194. The content creator’s stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Desi Gamers' lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has participated in 3894 solo games in the battle royale mode and has 329 victories, equating to a win rate of 8.44%. He has 9189 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.58.

He has remained unbeaten in 830 of the 5020 matches in the duo mode, translating to a win rate of 16.53%. With 13745 frags, the player maintains a K/D ratio of 3.28.

Desi Gamers has also played 9336 squad matches and has secured 2559 first-place finishes, retaining a win rate of 27.41%. He has 25405 kills to his name with a K/D ratio of 3.75.

Ranked stats

Desi Gamers' ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has played a single solo match in the ongoing season but has failed to secure a win or a kill.

Apart from that, he has played one squad game and has managed to win, killing five enemies with a K/D ratio of 5.00.

FireEyes Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

FireEyes Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 435180912. Listed below are his stats:

Lifetime stats

FireEyes Gaming’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

FireEyes Gaming has participated in 1034 solo matches and has secured 107 wins, upholding a win rate of 10.34%. With a K/D ratio of 2.85, he has 2645 kills.

Pratham has bettered his foes in 262 of the 1713 duo games, converting to a win rate of 15.29%. He has 4703 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.24.

The content creator has featured in 16830 squad matches and has 3653 Booyahs, corresponding to a win rate of 21.70%. He has notched 53828 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.08.

Ranked stats

FireEyes Gaming’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the current ranked season, FireEyes Gaming has played 16 duo games and has outclassed his enemies on four occasions, leading to a win rate of 25.00%. He has bagged 42 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.50.

The YouTuber has played 37 squad matches and has 18 victories, resulting in a win rate of 48.64%. He has notched 135 kills for a K/D ratio of 7.11.

Comparison

Amitbhai FireEyes Gaming Type of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 3894 5020 9336 1034 1713 16830 Wins 329 830 2559 107 262 3653 Win rate 8.44% 16.53% 27.41% 10.34% 15.29% 21.70% Kills 9189 13745 25405 2645 4703 53828 K/D ratio 2.58 3.28 3.75 2.85 3.24 4.08

The K/D ratio and win rate are the two most important stats to consider when comparing the stats of players in Free Fire.

When comparing lifetime stats, Amitbhai has better stats in the duo mode, and FireEyes Gaming has the upper hand in the solo mode. Desi Gamers has a superior win rate in squad matches, while the latter has a better K/D ratio.

We cannot compare Amitbhai’s and FireEyes Gaming’s ranked stats as the former has played very few matches.

Note: The stats of Amitbhai and FireEyes Gaming were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

