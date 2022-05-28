FireEyes Gaming's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, Stats, Rank, and YouTube income in May 2022

Pratham Shaw, also known to his audience by the name of his channel, FireEyes Gaming, is one of the most beloved Free Fire content creators in India. The individual began his YouTube stint in 2019 and has already amassed over 4 million followers with his engaging content.

Additionally, the content creator has 117k followers on Instagram. His persistent efforts to create good content and entertain his audience are bearing fruit as his following grows each month.

Note: Due to the government-imposed ban, gamers from India should refrain from playing the battle royale title. They may sign in to their account in Free Fire MAX, which is not among the banned applications.

FireEyes Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

FireEyes Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 435180912, as the player has reached Gold 3 in the BR-Ranked while attaining the Gold 2 in the CS-Ranked. He has the following numbers in the game:

Lifetime stats

Pratham has accumulated 53k+ kills in squad matches (Image via Garena)

FireEyes Gaming has played 1031 solo matches, and he has performed better than the opponents 106 times, for a win rate of 10.28%. With 2639 eliminations in total, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.85.

The YouTuber has secured 258 first places in 1697 duo games, which sums up a win rate of 15.20%. He has registered 4661 kills, giving him a K/D ratio of 3.24.

In addition to these two, FireEyes Gaming has entered 16796 squad matches alone, where he has bettered the other squads to achieve 3636 Booyahs while maintaining a win rate of 21.64%. He has secured 53708 kills in these games, giving him a K/D ratio of 4.08.

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has played only three games this Free Fire ranked season (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has played three ranked squad games in the Ranked Season 27 and come out victorious on a single occasion, which gives him a win rate of 33%. At the same time, he has recorded 15 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 7.5.

CS Career

FireEyes Gaming boasts 1014 Booyahs (Image via Garena)

Pratham has participated in 1996 Clash Squad matches in Free Fire MAX and has scored 1014 wins, giving him a staggering win rate of 50.80%. He has chalked up 8835 kills, recording a KDA of 1.70 as his average damage per match stands at 1970.

Note: FireEyes Gaming’s stats are subject to change as he plays further matches in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

FireEyes Gaming's estimated monthly income as per Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, FireEyes Gaming is said to make within the range of $2.4K to $38.6K every month through the YouTube channel. The estimated numbers for the entire year are within the range of $28.9K to $463.1K.

YouTube channel

Pratham posted the first video on the FireEyes Gaming channel in November 2019. Over the years, he has achieved incredible success by creating a vast fanbase, churning out 365 videos and gaining 484 million views in total.

Out of all the videos, the most-watched one is just 53 seconds long and boasts 16.549 million views at the time of writing. At the same time, the content creator has gained 30k subscribers while also garnering 9.649 million views during the previous month.

Edited by Mayank Shete