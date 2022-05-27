M8N's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, rank, and YouTube income in May 2022

M8N is among Free Fire's most successful content creators on YouTube. He plays on the Middle East server, but his incredible gameplay has won him global recognition.

The YouTuber boasts 6.87 million subscribers and has just under a million followers on Instagram. M8N has not been active for a few months, and his last video was released in March 2022.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title due to the government-imposed restrictions. The images and stats used in the article have been taken from the MAX version, which was not on the list of banned apps.

M8N's Free Fire ID and stats

M8N's Free Fire ID is 608823917. He is ranked Heroic in the BR-Ranked mode and Diamond IV in the CS-Ranked mode. The player possesses the following stats in the battle royale title:

Lifetime stats

M8N's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

M8N has engaged in 1379 solo games and has been victorious 241 times, attaining a win rate of 17.47%. With 4647 kills, the content creator has bagged a K/D ratio of 4.08.

The YouTuber has won 836 out of 3275 matches in the duo mode, resulting in a win rate of 25.52%. He has registered 12765 kills in the process while ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.23.

M8N has featured in 20161 squad matches and has won 2026 games, maintaining a win rate of 10%. He has secured 56461 kills, translating to a K/D ratio of 3.11.

Ranked stats

M8N's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

M8N has played 93 ranked squad games and has claimed the Booyah 29 times, acquiring a win rate of 31.18%. He has chalked up 457 kills in this mode, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 7.14.

He has not played a single solo or duo game in Free Fire's current ranked season.

Clash Squad

M8N's Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

M8N has participated in 6392 squad matches and has bettered opponents 3943 times, corresponding to a win rate of 61.60%. He has secured 41221 kills, accumulating a KDA of 1.77 and an average damage per match of 3208.

Note: M8N's stats in Free Fire are subject to change.

Monthly income

M8N 's income (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates that M8N ears within the range of $190 and $3K per month at the existing level of viewership. His annual revenue is believed to lie between $2.3K and $36.6K.

YouTube channel

M8N began his career as a content creator back in April 2018 and has uploaded over 220 videos in the four years since. His videos have accumulated a total of 415 million views. However, the YouTuber has not uploaded any videos in the last two months.

