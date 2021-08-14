Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Gaming Tamizhan: Who has better Free Fire stats in August 2021?

Amit Sharma, more popular as Amitbhai, is a prolific Free Fire content creator from India. He has been creating content related to the game for the past few years on his channel, Desi Gamers, which has amassed over 11 million subscribers.

Gaming Tamizhan, aka GT King, is another prominent name in the Indian Free Fire scene. The Tamil YouTuber is immensely popular and has accumulated 2.57 million subscribers over the period.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

Amitbhai has secured 2367 wins in the 8656 squad matches he has appeared in, maintaining a win percentage of 27.34%. He has 22801 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.63.

The streamer has 781 victories in 4665 games for a win ratio of 16.74% in the duo mode. With 12463 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.21.

The content creator has 3550 solo games to his name and has 296 Booyahs, making his win rate 8.33%. He has eliminated 8230 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.53.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Desi Gamers has played 148 squad games and has 45 victories in the current season, leading to a win ratio of 30.40%. He has 538 kills in the mode, ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.22.

The internet star has played 95 duo matches and has nine first-place finishes, which comes down to a win percentage of 9.47%. At a K/D ratio of 3.53, he has 304 frags.

Lastly, Amit has participated in 35 solo matches and has five wins with a win rate of 15.62%. He has notched 136 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 5.04.

Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 287597612.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

Gaming Tamizhan has featured in 18090 squad matches in Free Fire and has outshined his enemies in 3599, converting to a win rate of 19.89%. He has precisely 51300 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.54.

The internet star has played 1763 duo games and has come out on top on 159 occasions, having a win percentage of 9.01%. With a K/D ratio of 2.02, the internet star has 3247 frags.

The YouTuber has managed to win 48 of the 673 solo matches, corresponding to a win ratio of 7.13%. He has racked up 1448 eliminations, managing a K/D ratio of 2.32.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

GT King has contested in 236 ranked squad games and has triumphed in 41, equating to a win percentage of 17.37%. He has accumulated 961 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.93.

The streamer has played three duo matches and has killed 15 opponents, adding up to a K/D ratio of 5.00.

Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Talking about the lifetime stats, Amitbhai is relatively better than Gaming Tamizhan in all three game modes in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

Their solo and duo ranked stats aren’t comparable as GT King has played only a few of the latter and is yet to participate in a solo match. Coming to the squad mode, Amit has the upper hand.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as the two YouTubers play more games in Free Fire.

