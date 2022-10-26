Amitbhai's (Desi Gamers) Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, headshots, YouTube income, rank, and more in 2022

Amit Sharma has risen through the ranks to emerge as one of India's most successful Free Fire content creators. His primary channel, Desi Gamers, currently has 13.2 million subscribers and 1.982 billion views.

His content primarily centers around Garena's battle royale title and focuses on gameplay, challenges, pranks, and more. Amit Sharma is also behind other successful channels like Desi Army, Desi Gamers Esports, Amit Sharma, and DG Shorts.

Amitbhai's Free Fire ID, stats, and other details

Amitbhai's Free Fire ID is 206746194, and his in-game stats as of 26 October 2022 are as follows:

BR Career stats

Amitbhai's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has participated in 4017 solo games and has been victorious 344 times, resulting in a win rate of 8.56%. He has secured 9535 frags and 2448 headshots, with a K/D ratio of 2.60 and a headshot rate of 25.67%.

The Indian star has won 840 out of 5059 duo matches, maintaining a 16.60% win rate. He has 13894 kills and 2838 were headshots, leading to a K/D ratio of 3.29 and a headshot rate of 20.43%.

Amitbhai has scored 2603 Booyahs in 9521 squad matches, which amounts to a 27.33% win rate. He has notched 26309 frags and 5314 headshots, accruing a K/D ratio of 3.80 and a headshot rate of 20.20%.

BR Ranked stats

Amitbhai's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has participated in two ranked squad matches in Season 30 of Free Fire MAX, achieving first place just once and retaining a 50% win rate. With 23 eliminations and three headshots, the Indian star uploads a K/D ratio of 23 and a headshot rate of 13.04%.

CS Career stats

Amitbhai's CS Career (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has featured in 3148 Clash Squad matches so far and has been victorious 1905 times, resulting in a win rate of 60.51%. He has registered 17007 eliminations and 6398 headshots, scoring a KDA of 1.76 and a headshot rate of 37.62%.

Note: Amitbhai's stats are subject to change.

Guild and rank

Amitbhai's guild details (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai is the leader of the Survivors guild in Free Fire MAX, whose ID is 60727130. The content creator is ranked Bonze 3 in the BR-Ranked season and Diamond 3 in the CS-Ranked season.

Monthly income

Desi Gamers channel's estimated income (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates Amitbhai's monthly income through his primary channel to be within the range of $3.3K and $52.7K. The website states that the earnings for the entire year lie between $39.5K and $632.6K.

YouTube channel

Amitbhai is a veteran Free Fire content creator in India, and he started the Desi Gamers channel in late 2018. His channel has more than 1250 videos.

The channel achieved one million subscribers in 2019, with this number doubling in 2020 and increasing exponentially in 2021. His current subscriber count stands at more than 13.2 million, placing him on the list of most successful Indian Free Fire/ MAX YouTubers.

Over the last 30 days, the Indian content creator's subscriber count has not changed, but he has gained more than 13.178 million views.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire, Indian players are advised against playing the battle royale title. The stats and images used in the article were taken from the MAX version.

