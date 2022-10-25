Raistar's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, monthly income and more in 2022

Raistar is one of the iconic names in the Indian Free Fire MAX and has established a reputation due to his skillful gameplay. His eponymous channel has accomplished seven million subscribers, despite him only uploading a few videos.

In addition to his primary channel, the content creator also runs the Rai Live channel with 2.68 million subscribers, where he streams the battle royale title. Raistar also boasts a massive following on his Instagram handle, acquiring more than 2.7 million followers.

Raistar’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire MAX ID is 12022250. His stats in the game as of 25 October 2022 are as follows:

BR Career stats

Raisatr's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Raistar has competed in 3550 solo games inside Free Fire MAX and has managed to secure wins in 401 of them, translating to a win rate of 11.29%. He has bagged 10778 kills, alongside a total of 4688 headshots, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.42.

The popular YouTuber also has 4502 participations in the duo mode and has 707 first-place finishes, resulting in a win ratio of 15.70%. With 14388 eliminations and 5268 headshots, he upholds a K/D ratio of 3.79 and a headshot percentage of 36.61%.

Coming into the squad matches, Raistar has made 16532 appearances and has 2760 victories, retaining a win percentage of 16.69%. There are 54411 kills and 26071 headshots to his name, with a K/D ratio of 3.95 and a headshot rate of 47.91%.

BR Ranked stats

Raistar has not played ranked games (Image via Garena)

Speaking about Free Fire MAX’s current ranked season, Raistar has not played any games in all three modes – solo, duo and squad.

CS Career stats

Raistar's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Raistar has played 4214 Clash Squad games and has 2155 Booyahs, converting to a win rate of 51.14%. He has 32071 kills and 22501 headshots, maintaining a KDA of 1.78 and a headshot percentage of 70.16%.

Note: Raistar’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 25 October 2022, and these numbers are expected to change as he plays more games in the battle royale title.

Raistar belongs to the Rai Brothers guild

Details about Raistar's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Raistar is a member of the Rai Brothers guild in Free Fire MAX, whose guild ID is 61575940. The YouTuber is placed in Bronze 1 in the BR-Ranked season and Silver 1 in the CS-Ranked season.

Raistar's annual income ranges between $2.9K and $46K

His monthly income as per Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

As per estimates posted by Social Blade, Raistar’s estimated monthly income through his primary YouTube channel is between $240 - $3.8K. The yearly forecast at the current level of viewership is between the range of $2.9K and $46K.

Raistar's YouTube channel has over 166 million views

Raistar started his channel in late 2019 and has only posted a handful of videos since the beginning. The internet star has published just 35 videos, but his engaging gameplay videos have gained over 166 million views in addition to a vast following.

The channel attained one million subscribers in mid-2020, which doubled within a few months. His subscriber count surpassed 5 million in mid-2020, with the current count standing at over seven million.

