Tonde Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, headshots, and monthly income in October 2022

Sarju Giri, better known by his nickname Tonde Gamer in the Free Fire community, has become a prominent figure in the field of content creation. He has achieved new heights, with his YouTube channel already sitting at more than 7.28 million subscribers, where he posts gameplay via regular videos, shorts, and more.

Besides running a successful channel, the Nepalese YouTuber has accumulated more than 230k followers on Instagram. Over the last 30 days, his channel has gained 330k subscribers, with video views increasing by 45.90 million.

Tonde Gamer's Free Fire ID and stats

Tonde Gamer's Free Fire ID is 282951914. The YouTuber has acquired the following numbers in the battle royale title as of 24 October 2022:

BR Career stats

Tonde Gamer's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Tonde Gamer has joined 4,743 solo games and achieved 407 Booyahs, recording a win rate of 8.58. He has notched 8,896 frags and 2,842 headshots in the process, translating to a K/D ratio of 2.05 and a headshot rate of 31.95%.

The content creator entered 7,215 duo games and finished 1,516 times in first place to amass a win rate of 21.01%. He has eliminated 28,394 opponents, of which 8,682 were by headshots, equaling a K/D ratio of 4.98 and a headshot ratio of 30.58%.

Lastly, he has emerged victorious in 9,157 of the 20,207 squad games, adding up to a win rate of 45.31%. He has 90,769 frags and has amassed 27,143 headshots, leading to a K/D ratio of 8.21 and a headshot ratio of 29.90%.

BR Ranked stats

Tonde Gamer's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Tonde Gamer has featured in 10 duo games with one victory to his name, attributing to a win rate of 10%. His kill tally stands at 28 with a total of 19 headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 3.11 and a headshot rate of 67.86%.

Simultaneously, he has joined 41 squad encounters and notched nine victories, contributing to a win rate of 21.95%. The YouTuber has taken out 190 opponents, with 122 being the result of headshots. This makes his K/D ratio 5.94 and the headshot rate 64.21%.

Note: Tonde Gamer's Free Fire stats are accurate as of 24 October 2022. This is subject to change as he features in more games in the battle royale title.

Guild and rank

Tonde Gamer's guild details (Image via Garena)

Sarju leads the Tonde Gamer guild in Free Fire, whose ID is 1001459224. He is ranked Heroic in ongoing BR and CS ranked seasons.

Monthly income

Tonde Gamer's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade reports Tonde Gamer's estimated YouTube earnings within the following range of $11.5K - $183.6K. The earnings' forecast for the entire year comes to $137.7K - $2.2M.

YouTube channel

Sarju started the Tonde Gamer YouTube channel in February 2019 and now stands among the most successful Free Fire content creators in just over three years. He has uploaded more than 1,600 videos, raking in more than 1.355 million views.

His channel surpassed one million subscribers by mid-2020, and the number doubled by year's end. At the beginning of 2022, the content creator surpassed five million subscribers, and currently has over 6.7 million.

Poll : 0 votes