Badge 99's Free Fire ID, stats, headshots, and monthly income in October 2022

Bharat, better known to his fans and followers by the name of his channel Badge 99, is one of India's most distinguished Free Fire content creators. With this engaging gameplay content, he has already racked up a massive 9.09 million subscribers on the primary channel.

The content creator also runs a second channel, Badge99 Live but is not very active there and has barely posted a video in the entire year. Simultaneously, he also enjoys close to 500k followers on his Instagram handle.

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID is 317768081. His stats on the battle royale title are as follows:

BR Career stats

Badge 99's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Badge 99 has played 1151 solo matches and defeated the opposition successfully in 84 encounters, which comes down to a win ratio of 7.29%. In the process, he has chalked up 2848 eliminations and recorded 840 headshots, attaining a K/D ratio of 2.67 and a headshot rate of 29.49%.

During 2010 duo matches, he prevailed 187 times, converting to a win ratio of 9.30%. He has taken out 4350 opponents and registered 1105 headshots, leading to a K/D ratio of 2.39 and a headshot rate of 25.40%.

Finally, Badge 99 has earned 1533 Booyahs in 8905 squad matches, equaling a win ratio of 17.21%. He has obtained 24720 frags while bagging 7812 headshots to acquire a K/D ratio of 3.35 and a headshot rate of 31.60%.

BR Ranked stats

Badge 99 has not played ranked games (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has not competed in solo, duo, or squad matches in the current season.

CS Career stats

Badge 99's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Badge 99 has played 2226 Clash Squad matches up until this point and has performed better than his opposition 1361 times, resulting in a win rate of 61.14%. With 11781 eliminations and amassing 6328 headshots, the YouTuber has a KDA of 2.29 and a headshot rate of 53.71%.

Note: Badge 99’s stats were recorded when writing this article. These are subject to change as he features in more games.

Guild and rank details

Details about Badge 99's guild in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Badge 99 is a Hawk Eye 01 guild member of Free Fire, whose ID is 60740304. The internet star has been placed in Bronze 1 in both BR and CS ranked seasons.

Monthly income

Details about Badge 99's earnings through his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

Badge 99’s estimated monthly income through the YouTube channel is between $1.8K and $28.5K. The forecasted revenue for the entire year through the Google-owned platform is around $21.4K and $342.1K.

YouTube channel

Badge 99 started uploading Free Fire videos regularly on his YouTube channel at the start of 2019 and posted just over 530 videos. These have accumulated 1.179 billion views besides a massive following on the platform.

His channel crossed 1 million subscribers in the second half of 2020, growing five folds by mid-2022. He recently crossed the 9 million subscriber count. Even during the previous month, the YouTuber has acquired 30k subscribers, while the video views have moved by 7.128 million.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised not to play the battle royale title. The images and stats used in this article are retrieved from the MAX version.

