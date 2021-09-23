Amitbhai's (Desi Gamers) Free Fire ID, lifetime stats, YouTube earnings and more 

Amit Sharma, popularly known as Amitbhai to his audience, is a distinguished Indian Free Fire content creator with 11.3 million subscribers. This ranks him fifth on the list of the country's most subscribed Free Fire YouTubers.

He is well-known for his engaging game-related videos that are accompanied by entertaining commentary. Desi Gamers YouTube channel has acquired more than 55 million views in the last month, along with 200k subscribers.

What is Amitbhai’s (Desi Gamers) Free Fire ID and stats?

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194. His lifetime and ranked stats within Free Fire are as follows:

Lifetime stats

The player has more than 23k kills in squad matches (Image via Free Fire)

Amitbhai has 2403 victories out of 8790 squad matches, converting to a win rate of 27.33%. With 23329 frags, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.65.

The YouTuber has participated in 4741 duo matches and bagged 789 of them, resulting in a win percentage of 16.64%. He has eliminated 12720 opponents with a K/D ratio of 3.22.

Desi Gamers has 3626 solo matches to his name, and has won 301 of these, adding up to a win ratio of 8.30%. He has registered 8472 kills and retained a K/D ratio of 2.55.

Ranked stats

Desi Gamers has a 22.58% win rate in ranked squad games (Image via Free Fire)

Amitbhai has 21 Booyahs in 93 squad matches this season, equating to a win rate of 22.58%. He has 351 kills in these matches, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.88.

He has competed in 49 duo matches and has a win tally of five games for a win percentage of 10.20%. With a K/D ratio of 3.32, he has accumulated 146 kills.

Amitbhai has featured in 42 solo games and remained unbeaten on three occasions, boasting a win percentage of 7.14%. He has notched 110 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.82.

Note: The player’s statistics were recorded at the time of writing the article, and these will change as he plays more games in Free Fire.

Monthly earnings

The estimation of Amitbhai's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As reported by Social Blade, Amitbhai is estimated to earn within the range of $13.9K - $222.2K.

YouTube channel

Desi Gamer has been uploading Free Fire-related videos for close to three years now, with his first video being uploaded in October 2018. He has gained an enormous viewership with a massive subscriber count of 11.3 million. He also boasts 1.59 billion views combined.

