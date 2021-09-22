What's the Free Fire ID of Gyan Sujan? In-game stats, monthly earnings and more

Sujan Mistry, aka Gyan Sujan, has emerged as one of the leading Indian Free Fire streamers, boasting 11.8 million subscribers along with 1.631 billion views in total. He is known by players for his engaging livestreams and gameplay videos, which are accompanied by exciting commentary.

In the previous month alone, he has gained 600k subscribers and 75 million views.

What is Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats?

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID is 70393167. His stats within Free Fire as of 22 September 2021 are given below:

Lifetime stats

Gyan Gaming has a K/D ratio of 5.51 in squad matches (Image via Free Fire)

Gyan Sujan has played 18650 squad matches and emerged victorious on 6658 occasions, equating to a win percentage of 35.69%. The content creator has eliminated 66078 opponents, maintaining a K/D ratio of 5.51.

He has bagged 509 Booyahs in 2219 duo games, translating to a win rate of 22.93%. With 6064 kills, the streamer holds a K/D ratio of 3.55.

The YouTuber has participated in 1397 solo games, remaining undefeated 159 times, resulting in a win ratio of 11.38%. Gyan Gaming has sustained a K/D ratio of 1.90, boasting 2348 kills to his name.

Ranked stats

Gyan Gaming is yet to play ranked solo games in this season (Image via Free Fire)

Gyan Gaming has featured in 150 ranked squad matches and holds a win tally of 39 games, roughly equating to a win percentage of 26%. He has registered 826 kills at a K/D ratio of 7.44.

He has competed in a single duo game but is yet to secure a win or a kill.

Gyan Sujan is yet to play a ranked solo game in ranked season 23.

Note: The player’s in-game statistics were recorded while writing the article, and these are subject to change as he participates in more matches.

Monthly earnings

Gyan Gaming's estimated earnings as per Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

As reported by Social Blade, Gyan Sujan's monthly earnings from his YouTube channel are approximated to be in the range of $18.8K - $301K.

YouTube channel

Also Read

Gyan Sujan started his YouTube channel back in 2018 and streamed Clash of Clans. He later switched to Free Fire upon its release and has been extremely successful. The Gyan Gaming channel boasts 11.8 million subscribers along with 1.6 billion views in total.

Edited by Siddharth Satish