What's the Free Fire ID of Miss Diya? BlackPink Gaming's in-game stats, monthly income and more details

Diya Hazarika, otherwise known to her viewers as Miss Diya or BlackPink Gaming, is a famous Indian Free Fire content creator and streamer on YouTube. She boasts 1.19 million subscribers, along with over 77 million views in total. Additionally, the player also runs a new channel called Miss Diya Live, which now has 21.3k subscribers.

What is Miss Diya’s Free Fire ID and stats?

Miss Diya’s Free Fire ID is 558477413. The player’s stats as of 21 September 2021 are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Miss iya has eliminated more than 28001 opponents in the squad games. (Image via Free Fire)

Miss Diya has taken part in 11205 squad matches, winning 2505 of them. It adds up to a win percentage of 22.35%. In these games, she has eliminated 28001 enemies, converting to a K/D ratio of 3.22.

The YouTuber has featured in 11399 duo matches and emerged victorious on 1968 occasions, which equates to a win percentage of 17.26%. BlackPink Gaming has registered 28710 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 3.04.

She has played 6147 solo games to date and bettered his opponents 641 times, securing a win ratio of a win rate of 10.42%. BlackPink Gaming has notched 13217 frags and sustained a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

Miss Diya has over 1k frags in the squad matches (Image via Free Fire)

BlackPink Gaming has 93 Booyahs in 236 squad games, retaining a win percentage of 39.40%. Miss Diya has accumulated 1028 frags, retaining a K/D ratio of 7.19.

She has won 13 of the 59 duo matches she has played, resulting in a win percentage of 22.03%. With a K/D ratio of 2.50, the content creator has 115 kills to her name.

Miss Diya has contested in two ranked solo games, and has won a single game, resulting in a 50% win percentage. She has eight kills with a K/D ratio of 8.

Monthly income

Miss Diya has gained 2.045 million views in the last 30 days (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, MissDiya is estimated to earn around $511 - $8.2K per month from the BlackPink Gaming YouTube channel every month. The expected income for a year is in the range of $6.1K - $98.2K.

YouTube channel

Miss Diya started streaming Free Fire back on the BlackPink Gaming channel back in August 2019. In the span of more than two years, she has accumulated 1.19 million subscribers. She has accumulated 77 million views overall.

