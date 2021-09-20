What's the Free Fire ID of AS Gaming? Account stats, earnings, and more

Sahil Rana, aka AS Gaming, has become one of the biggest names in the Indian Free Fire community. The YouTuber has 14.2 million subscribers, and his growth in the last year has inspired several players to take up content creation.

AS Gaming has garnered 800k subscribers and 153.964 million views in the last month.

What is AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats?

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 169525329. His stats within Free Fire are given below:

Lifetime stats

AS Gaming has a K/D ratio of over 4 in solo games (Image via Free Fire)

AS Gaming has featured in 7818 squad matches and won 1203 of them, converting to a win rate of 15.38%. He has eliminated 20268 opponents, leading to a K/D ratio of 3.06.

He has 309 Booyahs in 2216 duo games, upholding a win percentage of 13.94%. With 6024 kills, the YouTuber has sustained a K/D ratio of 3.16.

AS Gaming has also participated in 2732 solo games and has bettered his opponents in 354 games, resulting in a win percentage of 12.95%. He has bagged 10188 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 4.28.

Ranked stats

AS Gaming has a K/D ratio of 8.57 in squad games (Image via Free Fire)

AS Gaming has engaged in 10 squad matches and has finished first on three occasions, corresponding to a win percentage of 30%. He has accumulated 60 frags with a K/D ratio of 8.57.

He has played two duo games, and has three kills for a K/D ratio of 1.5.

Lastly, the content creator has a single duo match to his name, and notched two kills with a K/D ratio of 2.

Note: AS Gaming’s stats were registered at the time of writing the article and are subject to change.

Income

AS Gaming has gained 153 million views in last month (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, AS Gaming is estimated to earn in the range of $38.5K - $615.9K every month from his YouTube channel. At the same time, his yearly income is approximated to be around $461.9K - $7.4M.

YouTube channel

AS Gaming has been uploading Free Fire-related videos for a while now, with the first video on his channel being uploaded in January 2019. Since then, he has witnessed enormous growth and accumulated 14.2 million subscribers.

This places him second on the list of most subscribed Indian Free Fire content creators on YouTube. He also boasts a total view count of over 1.737 billion.

Edited by Siddharth Satish