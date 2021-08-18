Amitbhai’s (Desi Gamers) Free Fire ID, real name, Discord link and stats in August 2021

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, is considered to be one of the best Free Fire content creators in India. He has created several videos related to the battle royale game in the last couple of years.

Amitbhai has garnered 11 million subscribers and 1.51 billion views on his YouTube channel. He also has 1.8 million followers on Instagram.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID, real name and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194, and his real name is Amit Sharma. Given below are his stats as of today, 18 August 2021:

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has a K/D ratio of 3.63 in the lifetime squad mode (Image via Free Fire)

Amitbhai has competed in 8657 squad games in Free Fire and has tallied 2368 victories, resulting in a win rate of 27.35%. He has 22813 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.63.

The YouTuber has also featured in 4676 duo matches and has won on 783 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 16.74%. With 12515 frags in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 3.21.

Amitbhai has participated in 3557 solo games and has triumphed in 296 of them, translating to a win rate of 8.32%. He bagged 8247 kills in these matches, making his K/D ratio 2.53.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has maintained brilliant stats in all modes (Image via Free Fire)

Amitbhai has competed in 149 ranked squad matches this season and has 46 Booyahs to his name, boasting a win rate of 30.87%. He racked up 550 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.34 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 106 ranked duo games and has secured 11 victories, translating to a win rate of 10.37%. With a K/D ratio of 3.75, he has 356 frags in those matches.

Amitbhai has contested in 37 ranked solo games and has 5 wins to his name, maintaining a win rate of 13.51%. He has 150 kills and a K/D ratio of 4.69 in this mode.

Amitbhai’s Discord link

Amitbhai’s Discord server (Image via Discord)

Readers can click on this link to join Amitbhai’s Discord server.

Amitbhai’s YouTube channel

The first video on the Desi Gamers YouTube channel was posted in October 2018. There are currently 1002 videos on the channel, with the most popular one boasting 22 million views.

As per Social Blade, Desi Gamers has gained 200k subscribers and 61.03 million views in the last 30 days.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh