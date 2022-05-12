Amitbhai vs Gaming Tamizhan: Who has better in-game stats in Free Fire?

Amit Sharma, often referred to as Amitbhai, is regarded among some of India's most influential Free Fire personalities. The player has 12.9 million subscribers, placing him among the top five content creators of the battle royale mode in the country based on the number of subscribers.

On the other hand, Ravichandra Vigneshwer, also known to the audience as Gaming Tamizhan or GT King, is the content creator for Galaxy Racer. He uploads Free Fire-related videos in the Tamil language, acquiring a vast audience of 3.21 million subscribers.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India and gamers are advised not to play the battle royale title. Additionally, the images and stats used in the article are from the MAX version.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194, and his stats are:

Lifetime stats

He has great lifetime stats within the battle royale mode (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has played 3881 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 327, retaining a win percentage of 8.42%. He has 9158 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 2.58.

Coming to the duo mode, Desi Gamers has made 4999 appearances and has 828 first-place finishes, holding a win ratio of 16.56%. With a K/D ratio of 3.28, he has 13674 frags.

The YouTuber also has 9322 participations in the squad mode and has 2551 wins, possessing a win rate of 27.33%. In the process, he has 25337 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.74.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

When looking at the current season, Amitbhai hasn’t played ranked games.

Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire ID is 287597612, and his stats are:

Lifetime stats

His lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Gaming Tamizhan has featured in 678 solo games, winning 48 at a win percentage of 7.07%. He has accumulated 1452 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.30.

Meanwhile, the content creator has ensured 161 wins in 1801 duo matches, upholding a win rate of 8.93%. At a kill-to-death ratio of 2.06, he has 3384 kills.

GT King has additionally competed in 18281 squad games and has 3639 victories, translating to a win ratio of 19.90%. He has 52027 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.55.

Ranked stats

Gaming Tamizhan hasn't played solo ranked games (Image via Garena)

Gaming Tamizhan has won one of the two duo matches in the ongoing season, equating to a win rate of 50.00%. The player has 24 frags at a K/D ratio of 24.00.

Apart from that, he has played 38 squad games and has 16 Booyahs, converting to a win ratio of 42.10%. He has racked up 141 kills in this mode for a K/D ratio of 6.41.

Note: Player stats are subject to change as they play more matches.

Amitbhai vs Gaming Tamizhan: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai GamingTamizhan Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of games 3881 4999 9322 678 1801 18281 Wins 327 828 2551 48 161 3639 Win rate 8.42% 16.56% 27.33% 7.07% 8.93% 19.90% Kills 9158 13674 25337 1452 3384 52027 K/D ratio 2.58 3.28 3.74 2.30 2.06 3.55

Players' stats in the battle royale title can be compared in terms of K/D ratio and win rate. When it comes to the lifetime solo, duo and squad matches, Amitbhai has the upper hand over Gaming Tamizhan on both fronts.

Amitbhai GamingTamizhan Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of games 0 0 0 0 2 38 Wins 0 0 0 0 1 16 Win rate 0 0 0 0 50% 42.10% Kills 0 0 0 0 24 141 K/D ratio 0 0 0 0 24 6.41

The stats for the season cannot be compared as Amitbhai has not engaged in any ranked encounters.

