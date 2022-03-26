"I am confident that joining Galaxy Racer will open new avenues for me": Ravichandra "Gaming Tamizhan" Vigneshwer, a Free Fire YouTuber

YouTube has a large base of gaming content creators all around the world. Ravichandra Vigneshwer, aka GT King or Gaming Tamizhan, is one such YouTuber who uploads content revolving around Free Fire in Tamil.

Gaming Tamizhan's YouTube channel has a massive subscriber count of over 3 million. He was recently signed as a content creator in the South Asian roster of popular esports, gaming, and lifestyle organization, Galaxy Racer.

In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports's Debolina Banerjee, GT King talks about his journey as a Free Fire content creator, his partnership with Galaxy Racer, and more.

Gaming Tamizhan's journey as a popular YouTuber

Q. Your channel recently crossed 3 million subscribers. Tell us about your journey as a YouTuber and what challenges you faced on the way.

Gaming Tamizhan: I started my channel with a low-end smartphone but with the goal of entertaining people. Coming from a small village that does not have a proper internet connection, my motto was to make my channel a one-stop destination for people to come and get entertained.

Q. What games do you enjoy? What was the first mobile/PC game you played?

Gaming Tamizhan: I like sports games, and my favorite is cricket. Cricket '07 happens to be the first game I ever played on my computer.

Q. The South Asian roster of Galaxy Racer recently signed you up. Do you think it will increase your exposure in the gaming world?

Gaming Tamizhan: I am confident that joining Galaxy Racers' South Asian roster will open new avenues for me. I also hope it will help me get good exposure in the gaming world.

Q. Since your channel already has an impressive number of subscribers, how do you plan on making it grow even more?

Gaming Tamizhan: I plan to put up content revolving around vlogs, short films, and more to grow my channel further. I want to focus more on producing content that will entertain my audience.

Q. How long does it take to create and upload a video?

Gaming Tamizhan: It usually takes around an hour for me to make one video.

Q. Between creating entertaining videos or streaming your gaming grind to viewers at large, which do you enjoy more?

Gaming Tamizhan: I love creating videos because that is where I unleash my creativity.

