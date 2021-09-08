Gaming Tamizhan's (GT King) Free Fire ID, current stats, real name, and guild details in September 2021

There is a growing number of Free Fire content creators on streaming platforms like YouTube.

Ravichandra Vigneshwer, aka GT King or Gaming Tamizhan, is a YouTuber who creates Free Fire content in the Tamil language. He has 2.63 million subscribers and 272 million views on his channel.

What are GT King's Free Fire ID and stats?

GT King's Free Fire ID is 287597612. His Free Fire stats (as of September 8, 2021) are given below:

Lifetime stats

GT King has more than 50k frags in the lifetime squad matches (Image via Free Fire)

GT King has featured in 18132 squad games, winning on 3607 occasions and registering a win rate of 19.89%. He killed 51523 opponents in this mode, boasting a K/D ratio of 3.55.

The content creator has won 160 of the 1787 duo matches that he has played. This makes his win rate 8.95%. He racked up 3318 frags in these matches, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.04.

GT King has 48 Booyahs in 673 solo games, translating to a win rate of 7.13%. He eliminated 1448 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.32 in this mode.

Ranked stats

GT King is yet to play a ranked solo match this season (Image via Free Fire)

GT King has played 6 ranked squad matches this season, winning 2 of them and boasting a win rate of 33.33%. He has 65 kills in these matches, making his K/D ratio 16.25.

The YouTuber has competed in 4 ranked duo matches. He registered 11 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.75 in this mode.

GT King has not played any ranked solo matches this season.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and might change as GT King plays more games in Free Fire.

Guild

His Guild ID is 3008938070 (Image via: Free FIre)

GT King is part of the 'GT Family' guild in Free Fire. The guild's ID is 3008938070.

GT King's income

GT King earns between $2.7K - $43.2K per month from his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to a report on Social Blade, GT King's monthly income is around $2.7K - $43.2K. His yearly earnings are said to be in the range of $32.4K - $518.8K.

GT King's YouTube channel

The first video on GT King's YouTube channel was uploaded back in January 2019. The content creator now has 893 videos on his channel, with 272 million combined views.

The channel has accumulated 80k subscribers and 10.80 million views in the last 30 days.

