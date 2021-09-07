What’s the Free Fire ID of Ankush FF? Stats, monthly income, channel views, and more

Ankush FF has made his name in the Indian Free Fire community for his amazing gameplay. The content creator on YouTube regularly uploads highlights and montages, which have garnered him a huge audience.

He started his new channel earlier this year, and it has already surpassed 1.5 million subscribers. Out of this total, he has gained 210K subscribers in the last month.

What is Ankush FF’s Free Fire ID and stats?

His Free Fire ID is 241375963. His current stats in Free Fire are:

Lifetime stats

He is just a few thousand short of 100K frags in squad games (Image via Free Fire)

Ankush FF has participated in 25346 squad games and emerged victorious in 11159 matches, holding a win rate of 44.02%. He has eliminated 97004 enemies, which equates to a K/D ratio of 6.84.

He has 1300 Booyahs in 3283 duo matches, resulting in a win rate of 39.59%. With 12563 kills, the YouTuber has maintained a K/D ratio of 6.34.

The internet star has played 967 solo matches and bettered his opponents on 124 occasions, sustaining a win rate of 12.82%. In these games, he has 2619 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.11.

Ranked stats

Ankush FF has not played any solo and duo games yet (Image via Free Fire)

The streamer has competed in 535 squad games in Ranked Season 23 and bettered his opponents in 386 for a win percentage of 72.14%. He has accumulated 3196 kills, retaining a K/D ratio of 21.45.

The content creator has not played any ranked solo or duo games this season.

Note: The player’s stats were registered at the time of writing the article, and as a result, these might change as Ankush FF plays more games in Free Fire.

Income

He has gained 17 million views in 30 days (Image via Social Blade)

As per the Social Blade website, Ankush FF is expected to earn in the range of $4.3K to $69.6K from his YouTube channel. The website states that the estimated yearly earnings are around $52.2K to $834.6K.

YouTube channel

Ankush FF started his new YouTube channel in April 2021 and has more than 90 videos, garnering him more than 57.7 million views in total. The single most-watched video has been video with over 3.6 million views.

