Amitbhai vs Miss Diya: Who has better in-game stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire has swept across several platforms, amassing a massive following. Several content creators have acquired millions of subscribers on YouTube, collecting billions of views.

Amitbhai, also known as Desi Gamers, is one of the most successful YouTubers. He is best known for engaging in a diverse range of content, such as challenges, pranks, and gameplay. He has already crossed 12.7 million subscribers, making him the game’s most subscribed content creator.

BlackPink Gaming, popularly known to her audience as Miss Diya, is an established streamer with 1.21 million subscribers. She regularly broadcasts the popular Battle Royale title. She also runs a channel called Miss Diya Live.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, gamers from the nation should avoid playing Free Fire. Instead, they could enjoy the MAX version.

What is Amitbhai’s ID in Free Fire?

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194. The player possesses the following statistics within the battle royale title:

Lifetime stats

Desi Gamers has competed in 9275 squad games and chalked up 2528 victories, ensuring a win ratio of 27.25%. With 25121 kills, he has taken down 25121 opponents, recording a K/D ratio of 3.72.

Amit Sharma has also taken part in 4990 duo matches, scoring 825 Booyahs with a win percentage of 16.53%. He has racked up 13651 kills in these games, obtaining a kill-to-death ratio of 3.28.

He entered 3870 solo games and achieved first place 322 times, corresponding to a win rate of 8.32%. Amitbhai has taken down 9110 opponents at a kill-to-death ratio of 2.57.

Ranked stats

As of the time of writing, the player has not yet taken part in a ranked game this season.

What is Miss Diya’s Free Fire ID?

Miss Diya’s Free Fire ID is 558477413, and these are her stats:

Lifetime stats

Miss Diya has played 11852 squad games and has outclassed her enemies in 2703, landing her a win rate of 22.80%. She has accumulated 30574 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.34.

In duo mode, she has made 11568 appearances and has 2004 victories, corresponding to a win percentage of 17.32%. With a K/D ratio of 3.06, there are 29307 frags to her name.

Apart from this, the content creator has featured in 6183 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 645 of them, leading to a win ratio of 10.43%. In the process, she has 13292 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

Miss Diya is yet to play a ranked match in the ongoing Battle Royale season of the game.

Comparison

Lifetime

Amitbhai Miss Diya Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of games 3870 4990 9275 6183 11568 11852 Wins 322 825 2528 645 2004 2703 Win rate 8.32% 16.53% 27.25% 17.32% 17.32% 22.80% Kills 9110 13651 25121 29307 29307 30574 K/D ratio 2.57 3.28 3.72 3.06 3.06 3.34

Amitbhai has relatively better stats than Miss Diya in the squad mode on both fronts, i.e. K/D ratio and win rate. Coming to the duo and solo games, Miss Diya has a higher win rate, while the latter has a superior K/D ratio.

Ranked

With Miss Diya and Amitbhai not playing any matches, it is impossible to compare the two YouTubers' ranked stats.

Note: Amitbhai and Miss Diya’s stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing, and are subject to change as they continue to play more matches within Garena Free Fire.

