Two Side Gamers' Free Fire ID, stats, headshot percentage, and monthly earnings in April 2022

The last few years have been very fruitful for Free Fire content creators, many of whom have amassed massive numbers across several platforms. Two Side Gamers is a famous YouTube channel owned and managed by TSG Ritik and TSG Jash.

They have accumulated over 10.2 million subscribers. They have also established a large community, with their Discord server boasting 433k members.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title. The stats along with the images in the article have been taken from Free Fire MAX.

Two Side Gamers' Free Fire ID and stats

Two Side Gamers is run by TSG Ritik (whose Free Fire ID is 124975352) and TSG Jash (whose ID is 123643969). Their lifetime and ranked stats as of 18 April 2022 are outlined below:

TSG Ritik

Lifetime stats

Ritik's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

TSG Ritik has participated in 12628 squad matches and has won 2362 games, translating to a win rate of 18.70%. He has chalked up 28543 frags, retaining a K/D ratio of 2.78. In the process, he has acquired 5768 headshots at a headshot percentage of 20.21%.

The professional player has engaged in 2376 duo games and has remained unbeaten 260 times, maintaining a win rate of 10.94%. He has accumulated 4539 kills while keeping up a K/D ratio of 2.32. Out of all his kills, 605 were recorded as headshots, resulting in a headshot percentage of 29.79%.

TSG Ritik has played 945 solo games and has come out victorious 69 times, resulting in a win rate of 7.30%. He has a K/D ratio of 2.32 and a headshot percentage of 29.79%, with 2031 eliminations and 605 headshots.

Ranked stats

Ritik's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber is yet to play a single game in the current battle royale ranked season.

TSG Jash

Lifetime stats

Jash's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Jash has participated in 7150 squad games in Free Fire and come out victorious in 1690 matches, recording a win rate of 23.63%. He has accumulated 16994 kills and registered 3609 headshots, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 3.11 and a headshot percentage of 21.24%.

The YouTuber has featured in 2537 duo matches and has managed to rack up 257 Booyahs, accounting for a win rate of 10.13%. With 4990 eliminations, the player upholds a K/D ratio of 2.19. He has also bagged 1149 headshots, contributing to a headshot percentage of 23.03%.

TSG Jash has played 1390 solo matches and attained 115 wins, ensuring a win rate of 8.27%. He has scored 3183 kills and landed 1008 headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.50 and a headshot percentage of 31.67%.

Ranked stats

Jash's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Similar to Ritik, he has not participated in a single game in the Free Fire ranked season.

Note: The players' stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Monthly income

Their monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Two Side Gamers' monthly YouTube earnings are between $7.9K and $126.5K. Their annual revenue is anticipated to range from $94.9K to $1.5M.

YouTube channel

The Two Side Gamers kicked off their YouTube channel in late October 2018, and have worked hard to establish a name for themselves over the years. They have uploaded around 1600 videos and accumulated 1.705 billion views.

In the last month alone, their subscriber count has increased by 100k, and their videos have received over 31.623 million views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish