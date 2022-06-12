Ankush FF's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in June 2022

Ankush FF is among the numerous Free Fire MAX content creators in the Indian community who have built a name for themselves only with their exciting gameplay. The player launched his new channel in early 2021 and, in over a year, has accomplished more than 1.85 million subscribers.

Although he generally plays the game on an emulator, fans admire his awe-inspiring solo vs squad and duo vs squad gameplay. Ankush FF is also en route to 100k followers on Instagram.

What is Ankush FF’s Free Fire MAX ID?

Ankush FF’s ID number in Free Fire MAX is 241375963. The content creator has reached the Heroic tier in BR-Ranked mode and accomplished the Master tier in CS-Ranked. He maintains the following numbers:

Lifetime stats

He has notched up over 120k frags in the squad games (Image via Garena)

Ankush FF has played under 1000 solo games and has managed to remain defeated in 135 instances, acquiring a win ratio of 13.52%. He churned out 2757 eliminations, resulting in a kill-to-death ratio of 3.19.

The YouTuber has featured in 3289 duo matches and come out victorious 1301 times, averaging a win percentage of 39.55%. The star player has scored 12575 kills, recording a K/D ratio of 6.33.

In the meantime, Ankush FF has registered 13478 Booyahs in 29310 squad games in the battle royale title, attributing to a 45.98%-win rate. He has secured 121077 frags while maintaining a K/D ratio of 7.65.

Ranked stats

The YouTuber maintains a K/D ratio of 3.47 in the squad games (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has played 53 ranked squad games in this Free Fire Ranked Season 27 and bettered the opposition 17 times, which comes down to a win rate of 32.07%. He has netted 125 kills to the profile, corresponding to a kill-to-death ratio of 3.47.

He is yet to contest in the season's ranked solo and duo games.

CS Career

He maintains a KDA Of 2.28 in the Clash Squad game mode (Image via Garena)

Ankush FF has played and won 2113 of the 2950 Clash Squad games in the battle royale title altogether, converting to a win ratio of 71.62%. With 19406 kills to his credit, the YouTuber maintains a KDA of 2.28 and an average damage per match of 2908.

Note: Ankush FF’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 12 June 2022 and are subject to change as he features in more games in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

Ankush FF's monthly earnings via his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade reports that Ankush FF’s estimated monthly income is within the range of $713 to $11.4K. The projected earnings for the entire year stand at around $8.6K and $136.8K.

YouTube channel

Ankush FF kicked off his journey on his new channel in April 2021 and has been successful in establishing the audience. He accomplished the 1 million subscriber mark around two months after starting the channel, and this number has been growing ever since.

With more than 320 uploads to the channel, the content creator has posted 118.125 million channel views in more than a year. At the same time, Ankush FF has posted 2.851 million views over the last 30 days.

