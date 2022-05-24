UnGraduate Gamer vs FF Antaryami: Which Free Fire YouTuber has better stats in May 2022?

Ayush Dubey (aka UnGraduate Gamer) and Sandeep Panwar (otherwise known as FF Antaryami) are some of the most prominent Free Fire content creators. The two YouTubers hail from India, and their channels feature a wide variety of content, including gameplay videos, clips, and more.

At the moment, UnGraduate Gamer has 7.78 million subscribers and over 1.11 billion views on his channel. FF Antaryami, on the other hand, has over 3.97 million subscribers and 605.071 million views.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and users from the country should avoid playing the game on their devices.

UnGraduate Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

UnGraduate Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 256205699, and these are his statistics within the game:

Lifetime stats

UnGraduate Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

UnGraduate Gamer has engaged in 713 solo matches in Free Fire and has won 163 games, resulting in a win percentage of 22.86%. He has bagged 2560 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.65.

The content creator has played 847 duo games and has 211 Booyahs, corresponding to a win rate of 24.14%. In the process, he has secured 2712 frags with a K/D ratio of 4.09.

Ayush also has 9132 wins in 31585 squad games, retaining a win rate of 28.91%. He has 115386 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.14.

Ranked stats

UnGraduate Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

UnGraduate Gamer has played two solo matches and secured one victory while killing five enemies.

In the duo mode, he has outclassed his enemies in 48 out of 130 games, maintaining a win rate of 36.92%. He has 689 kills with a K/D ratio of 8.40.

The popular personality has played 371 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has 188 wins, resulting in a win rate of 50.67%. He has 2176 frags with a K/D ratio of 11.89.

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID and stats

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID is 297537840. His stats are:

Lifetime stats

FF Antaryami's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

FF Antaryami has played 4013 solo matches and has 310 victories, equating to a win rate of 7.72%. With 8981 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.43.

In duo matches, the YouTuber has bettered his foes in 508 out of 6458 games, translating to a win rate of 7.86%. He has 19613 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.30.

Sandeep has played 12141 squad matches and has 2510 wins, upholding a win rate of 20.67%. He has 34918 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.63.

Ranked stats

FF Antaryami's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the current ranked season, FF Antaryami has competed in four solo matches and has secured 20 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.00.

He also has seven wins in 228 duo games, ensuring a win rate of 3.07%. He has notched 527 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.38.

FF Antaryami has featured in 24 squad matches and has one first-place finish, leading to a win rate of 4.16%. He has racked up 47 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.04.

Comparison

UnGraduate Gamer FF Antaryami Type of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 713 847 31585 4013 6458 12141 Wins 163 211 9132 310 508 2510 Win rate 22.86% 24.14% 28.91% 7.72% 7.86% 20.67% Kills 2560 2712 115386 8981 19613 34918 K/D ratio 4.65 4.09 5.14 2.43 3.30 3.63

While comparing the stats of players, both the K/D ratio and win rate need to be taken into consideration. When it comes to lifetime stats, UnGraduate Gamer has a better K/D ratio and win rate in all three modes (solo, duo, and squad).

UnGraduate Gamer FF Antaryami Type of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 2 130 371 4 228 24 Wins 1 48 188 0 7 1 Win rate 50.00% 36.92% 50.67% 0 3.07% 4.16% Kills 5 689 2176 20 527 47 K/D ratio 5.00 8.40 11.89 5.00 2.38 2.04

We cannot compare their ranked stats in the solo mode as UnGraduate Gamer has not played many matches. However, he has maintained a better K/D ratio and win rate than FF Antaryami in the ranked duo and squad matches.

Note: The stats of UnGraduate Gamer and FF Antaryami were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Edited by Siddharth Satish