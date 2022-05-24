Bin Zaid Gaming's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, rank, and YouTube income in May 2022

Bin Zaid is an established Free Fire content creator who hails from Jammu and Kashmir. His engaging content has helped him amass a dedicated following on his YouTube channel, Bin Zaid Gaming, which already has over 1.28 million subscribers.

The gamer also operates a second channel named Bin Zaid, which he uses to stream the battle royale game. The channel boasts more than 161k subscribers with close to eight million views.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title. The images and stats used in the article are taken from Free Fire MAX, which was not on the list of banned applications.

Bin Zaid Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Bin Zaid's Free Fire ID is 118976298. He is in the Platinum 3 tier in the BR-Ranked mode and the Heroic tier in the CS-Ranked mode. Bin Zaid Gaming’s stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Bin Zaid's lifetime numbers (Image via Garena)

Bin Zaid Gaming has remained undefeated in 209 out of 1377 solo matches, resulting in a win rate of 15.17%. He has chalked up 4869 eliminations, recording a K/D ratio of 4.17.

The Indian content creator has scored 192 victories in 1281 duo encounters, corresponding to a win rate of 14.98%. He has registered 4098 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.76.

Bin Zaid Gaming has secured 2434 Booyahs in 8144 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 29.88%. He has accumulated 27488 kills, along with a K/D ratio of 4.81.

Ranked stats

Bin Zaid's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Bin Zaid has participated in two duo matches and has attained six frags with a K/D ratio of 3.

The YouTuber has played 25 squad matches this ranked season and has outperformed his opponents in three instances to achieve a win rate of 12%. With 85 eliminations, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.86.

Note: Bin Zaid's stats were recorded on 24 May 2022 and are subject to change.

Monthly income

Bin Zaid's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Bin Zaid is estimated to earn between $1.1K and $16.9K every month through his YouTube channel, according to Social Blade. The content creator's yearly income is believed to be in the range of $12.7K and $202.6K.

YouTube channel

Bin Zaid began uploading content to his YouTube channel in October 2018. He has uploaded 155 videos so far, which have received a total of over 110 million views. His most-watched video has 10 million views alone and is six months old. In the video, he showcases some of the rare items in his in-game inventory.

In the last 30 days alone, the player has garnered 20k subscribers and 4.221 million views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish