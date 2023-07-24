ARK FF’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

ARK FF is among the emerging names in the Indian Free Fire MAX community, having built his reputation with his tantalizing and precise gameplay. He sporadically posts gameplay videos on his eponymous YouTube channel, where the Indian star is seen decimating his opposition with ease. This work has helped him garner 262k subscribers on the platform.

Banking on this success, ARK FF has launched a second channel, INCREDIBLE ARK, that now stands at 2.25k subscribers. However, he is not active on it.

What is ARK FF’s Free Fire ID?

ARK FF’s Free Fire ID is 671641568. The YouTuber is a member of a popular guild named NG E-Sports, and its ID is 68300374.

He has reached the Heroic tier in BR-Ranked Season 34 but has remained in Bronze 1 in CS-Ranked Season 19. His Free Fire stats when writing the article are as follows:

BR Career stats

ARK FF's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

ARK FF has made his mark in 2356 solo matches and come out undefeated on 183 occasions to accumulate a win rate of 7.76%. With 4689 eliminations, the Indian star player has sustained a K/D ratio of 2.16.

The YouTuber has managed to convert 335 of the 2226 games to victories, equaling a win rate of 15.04%. He has registered 5308 kills, accumulating a K/D ratio of 2.81.

Lastly, ARK FF has featured in 10055 squad matches and swept the opposition to secure 2277 wins, helping him maintain a 22.64%-\ win rate. He has 36336 frags, recording a K/D ratio of 4.67.

BR Ranked stats

ARK FF's BR-Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has precisely five victories in 55 duo games as part of Free Fire BR-Ranked Season 34, culminating in a win rate of 9.09%. Simultaneously, he has chalked up 199 frags, averaging a K/D ratio of 3.98.

ARK FF has attained 32 Booyahs in 228 squad matches, a total win rate of 14.03%. As part of these matches, he has snagged 1273 eliminations, contributing to a K/D ratio of 6.49.

Note: ARK FF’s Free Fire stats were recorded when writing the article. The numbers will change as he participates in more games.

Estimated monthly income

ARK FF's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates that the ARK FF channel will generate $52 to $834 in monthly revenue at current viewership levels. Similarly, on extrapolating the numbers for the entire year, the earnings will likely fall between $626 and $10K.

YouTube channel

ARK FF began creating content on his channel in 2019 but has been inconsistent with uploads, posting just under 300 videos over the four years. However, these have helped him garner 20 million views alongside a decent following on the platform. Many of his popular videos were posted in the second half of 2021.

He has not been very active on the channel in recent months, posting just three videos in 30 days. As per Social Blade, he has still earned 208.575k views alongside 1k subscribers during this phase.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is blocked in India, and players from the country are advised not to play the game.

