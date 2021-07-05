Arrow AK’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more details in July 2021

Arrow AK is a renowned Indian Free Fire content creator and professional esports athlete for Arrow Esports. He runs the popular YouTube channel, “Arrow Gaming,” alongside Arrow IB, and the duo regularly posts guides, tips & tricks, and other similar content.

At present, they have a subscriber count of around 1.53 million, out of which they have gained 10K subscribers over the last 30 days.

Arrow AK’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 111049492.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Arrow AK has competed in 11807 squad matches and has 3814 first-place finishes, having a win percentage of 32.30%. He has killed 34530 enemies for a K/D ratio of 4.32.

In the duo mode, the streamer has featured in 1460 games and has bettered his foes in 325 of them, leading to a win rate of 22.26%. He has 3799 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.35.

The content creator has appeared in 1626 solo matches and has a winning tally of 204, retaining a win ratio of 12.54%. With 4116 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 2.89.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The internet star has 12 squad games to his name in the current ranked season and has come out on top on five occasions, converting to a win rate of 41.66%. He has notched 46 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.57.

The YouTuber has played one duo match as well and has racked up two kills.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Earnings of Arrow Gaming (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, the estimated monthly earnings of the Arrow Gaming are $768 to $12.3K. On the other hand, the estimated yearly earnings are between $9.2K and $147.5K.

YouTube channel

The oldest stream on the Arrow Gaming YouTube channel dates back to October 2018. Over this period, the duo of Arrow AK and Arrow IB have grown into becoming one of the leading Indian content creators.

Presently, they have 305 videos with 104 million views. This link will guide the players to the official YouTube channel of Arrow Gaming.

Social media handles

To visit Arrow AK’s Instagram handle, fans can click here.

