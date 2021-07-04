X-Mania's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more details in July 2021

Hemant Vyas, otherwise known as X-Mania, is a prominent YouTuber from India who regularly creates content related to Garena Free Fire. He is also a member of the famous “SURVIVORS ☆☆☆” guild, which features other creators such as Amitbhai and Aghori Gaming.

On his channel, he presently has an enormous subscriber count of 1.79 million. X-Mania has gained 30 thousand subscribers and 6.594 million views over the last 30 days.

X-Mania’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 97762833.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

X-Mania has appeared in 10751 squad games and has bettered his foes in 2455 of them, which comes down to a win rate of 22.83%. He has accumulated 31597 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.81.

Coming to the duo mode, he has featured in 3155 matches and has a winning tally of 535, retaining a win percentage of 16.95%. In the process, he has bagged 9263 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.54.

The content creator has competed in 3074 solo games as well and has come out on top on 434 occasions, leading to a win ratio of 14.11%. With a K/D ratio of 3.30, he has 8707 frags.

Also read: Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID number, stats, Instagram ID, country, and more revealed

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

X-Mania has six duo matches to his name in the current ranked season and has 13 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.17.

Apart from this, he has played 10 solo games and has stood victorious in five of them, corresponding to a win percentage of around 50.00%. He has racked up 59 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 11.80.

He hasn't played any matches in squad mode as of now.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Earnings of X-Mania

According to Social Blade, X-Mania’s estimated monthly earnings range from $1.6K - $26.4K. On the other hand, his yearly income is projected to be in the range of $19.8K - $316.5K.

Also read: Free Fire removes M82B gun from the game after glitch allows players to shoot through gloo walls

YouTube channel

The oldest video on X-Mania's YouTube channel dates back to July 2019, hence, he has been regularly creating content related to Free Fire for the past two years. At the moment, he has a total of 126 videos with 114 million views combined

This link will redirect the users to X-Mania's YouTube channel.

Social media handles

Given are the links to X-Mania's social media handles:

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Discord server: Click here

Also read: PK Karan’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more in July 2021

Edited by Srijan Sen