AS Gaming's Free Fire UID, real name, monthly income, age, stats, and more

AS Gaming is a prominent figure in the Indian Free Fire scene. His popularity has skyrocketed over the past few years. He currently stands as the second-most subscribed Free Fire content creator from India.

His YouTube channel currently has a massive subscriber count of over 14.6 million people, with a total of 1.84 billion views combined. AS Gaming also has 1.6 million Instagram followers as of now.

Diving into the Free Fire details of AS Gaming

AS Gaming’s real name is Sahil Rana and he is currently 18-years-old. His Free Fire ID is 169525329. As of 14 October, his stats are:

Lifetime stats

AS Gaming has 7877 squad games to his name and has outclassed his enemies in 1228 of them, which converts to a win rate of 15.58%. In the process, he has accumulated 20574 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.09.

Meanwhile, he has played 2239 matches in the duo mode and has 312 Booyahs, corresponding to a win percentage of 13.93%. With 6117 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.17.

Finally, Sahil Rana has competed in 2733 solo games and has 354 first-place finishes, which leads to a win ratio of 12.95%. He has racked up 10191 kills in this mode for a K/D ratio of 4.28.

Ranked stats

AS Gaming has featured in 31 squad matches in the current season and has come out on top on seven occasions, maintaining a win percentage of 22.58%.

The YouTuber has played 20 duo and a single solo game as well. He notched 33 and 2 kills, respectively, for a K/D ratio of 1.65 and 2.00.

Monthly income

According to Social Blade, Sahil Rana’s estimated monthly income from AS Gaming channel is between $33.4K and $533.8K.

YouTube channel

AS Gaming has racked up massive numbers on YouTube. There are currently 635 videos on his channel. Of these, the most-watched one has racked up around 23 million views.

In the last 30 days, the content creator has accumulated 600 thousand subscribers and 133.43 million views. (Source: Social Blade)

Note: The stats mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as AS Gaming plays more games.

