AS Gaming vs Kutty Gokul: Which Free Fire YouTuber has better stats in April 2022?

AS Gaming and Gaming with Kutty Gokul are two of the many successful YouTube channels in the Indian Free Fire community. They have worked hard to amass a huge fanbase in recent years, which was mostly aided by the global success of the mobile battle royale title.

AS Gaming has 17.1 million YouTube subscribers and is the second most subscribed Free Fire content creator in the country, while Kutty Gokul surpassed the 1 million mark, making him one of the most popular Tamil YouTubers of the battle royale title.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. Moreover, the numbers and images used in the article are retrieved from the MAX version.

What is AS Gaming's Free Fire ID?

AS Gaming's Free Fire ID is 169525329. The user's stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Sahil's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

AS Gaming has played 2752 solo games and claimed the first position 358 times, resulting in a win percentage of 13%. In the process, he defeated 10288 opponents and amassed a kill-to-death ratio of 4.30.

Besides that, the YouTuber has engaged in 2305 duo matchups, taking home 327 wins, ending up with a win rate of 14.18%. He has a kill-to-death ratio of 3.25, thanks to his 6438 kills in the mode.

Finally, AS Gaming appeared in 8047 squad matches and scored 1271 Booyahs, giving him a final win ratio of 15.79%. With 21255 frags to his name, the player maintains a healthy K/D ratio of 3.14.

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has played a single match (Image via Garena)

In the current season, AS Gaming has only participated in a single duo game and has registered a 100%-win rate. With five eliminations, the content creator has recorded a K/D ratio of 5.

Besides this, the player is yet to join any other ranked game this ranked season.

What is Kutty Gokul's Free Fire ID?

Kutty Gokul's Free Fire ID is 821845835. His lifetime and ranked stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Kutty Gokul has 23.7k frags in squad matches (Image via Garena)

The internet sensation has won 98 of the 1064 solo games he has played for a win rate of approximately 9.21%. He holds a kill count of 2241 at a kill-to-death ratio of 2.32.

When it comes to duo games, Kutty Gokul has featured in 1605 of them and earned 363 first-place results, amounting to a win ratio of 22.61%. Along with this, the content creator has bagged 4570 kills in the mode, attributing to a kill-to-death ratio of 3.68.

Kutty Gokul has competed in 8197 squad matches so far, winning 1906 of them, giving him a win percentage of 23.25%. He has 23707 kills under his belt, giving him a kill-to-death ratio of 3.77.

Ranked stats

Gokul has not played any ranked match (Image via Garena)

Unfortunately, Kutty Gokul has not appeared in a rated game this season.

Note: Players' stats within the game are subject to change.

AS Gaming vs Kutty Gokul: Who has better Free Fire stats?

AS Gaming Kutty Gokul Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of games 2752 2305 8047 1064 1605 8197 Wins 358 327 1271 98 363 1906 Win rate 13% 14.1% 15.79% 9.21% 22.61% 23.25% Kills 10288 6438 21255 2241 4570 23707 K/D ratio 4.30 3.25 3.14 2.32 3.68 3.77

Both players have impressive stats in the game. However, comparing their ranked stats is not possible due to the fact that AS Gaming has only played one duo game, and Kutty Gokul is yet to compete in a ranked match.

Only the players' lifetime stats may be analyzed in terms of K/D ratio and win rate. AS Gaming has superior solo stats in comparison to Kutty Gokul. However, when it comes to duo and squad matches, the latter takes the lead on both fronts, i.e., kill-to-death and win ratio.

Edited by Atul S