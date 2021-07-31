Badge 99 vs Amitbhai (Desi Gamers): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Badge 99 and Amitbhai are two of the most well-known names in the Indian Free Fire community. Both content creators boast massive audiences on YouTube and create content related to various elements of the battle royale game.

The former had around 7.11 million subscribers at the time of writing. Amit had 10.9 million subscribers on his channel, Desi Gamers. They also have 792.86 million and 1.483 billion views, respectively.

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 317768081.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

Badge 99 has appeared in 8709 squad games to date and has 1519 first-place finishes, leading to a win percentage of 17.44%. With 23969 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.33.

The streamer has played 2009 duo matches in the duo mode and has a win tally of 187 for a win rate of 9.30%. He has 4350 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.39.

The prominent creator has also played 1150 solo games and has 84 wins, having a win ratio of 7.30%. In the process, he has bagged 2847 eliminations, managing a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current season, the YouTuber has contested in 184 ranked squad matches and has outshined his enemies in 42 of them, converting to a win rate of 22.82%. He has amassed 873 kills with a K/D ratio of 6.15.

The internet star has also played two duo games and three solo matches. He is yet to notch a kill in duo mode but has 15 frags in the solo mode.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

Amitbhai has competed in 8627 squad matches and has 2362 victories, at a win percentage of 27.37%. He has killed 22690 enemies at a K/D ratio of 3.62.

The internet star has played 4636 games in the duo mode and has 779 wins with a win rate of 16.80%. With a K/D ratio of 3.21, he has 12363 frags.

The YouTuber has played 3541 solo matches and has 295 Booyahs, ensuring a win ratio of 8.33%. In these games, he has 8181 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 2.52.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Desi Gamers has participated in 121 squad matches and has come out on top on 40 occasions, equating to a win rate of 33.05%. He has 431 kills with a kill-to-death ratio of 5.32.

The streamer has featured in 70 duo matches and has eight wins, translating to a win percentage of 11.42%. He has racked up 223 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.60.

The player has played 23 solo games and has remained unbeaten in five, which comes down to a win ratio of 21.73%. He has 98 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 5.44.

Who has better stats?

Amitbhai has the edge over Badge 99 in the lifetime duo and squad modes. The latter has a finer K/D ratio in the solo mode, whereas Amit has maintained a higher win rate.

As Badge 99 has played only a few ranked solo and duo matches, the content creators’ stats in these modes cannot be compared. Desi Gamers has a superior win rate, while Badge 99 has a more excellent K/D ratio in the solo mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

