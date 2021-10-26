Bandit Bundle in Free Fire: How to get the new Magic Cube bundle for free

The Magic Cube is one of the most coveted items in Garena Free Fire, and the reason for its popularity is because it can be used to redeem an exclusive costume bundle. Generally, it can be acquired by exchanging a total of 100x Magic Cube Fragments.

Developers regularly update the costumes available in the Magic Cube store and introduce new ones. One of the sets currently redeemable through the Magic Cube is the Bandit Bundle. It features the following items:

Bandit (Mask) Bandit (Top) Bandit (Bottom) Bandit (Shoes)

A step-by-step guide to getting the Bandit Bundle for free in Free Fire

With the introduction of Diwali events, players have been provided with an opportunity to get their hands on various free rewards. On 4 November, i.e., the day of the celebrations, the developers will give out a free Magic Cube to everyone on the Indian server.

Users will be able to claim it through a special user interface by following these steps:

1) Click on the 'Diya' icon on the lobby screen of Free Fire to reach the event section.

Press this icon to visit the events section in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

2) Next, users must press the 'Claim Magic Cube on 4/11' event and tap the 'Go To' button.

Using this Cube, players will be eligible to claim a variety of bundles (Image via Free FIre)

3) On 4 November, players will be able to find a 'Claim' option, clicking on which will redeem the Magic Cube.

Once the Cube has been claimed, users will be eligible to claim the Bandit Bundle in Free Fire through the in-game shop:

1) Tap on the 'Store' icon to head over to the in-game store in Garena Free Fire.

2) As a part of the next step, click on the 'Redeem' section and find the Bandit Bundle under the Magic Cube option.

Users can then exchange the Magic Cube to get the Bandit Bundle in the game (Image via Free Fire)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

3) After that, users can select it and tap on the 'Exchange' button to redeem the costume using a Magic Cube.

4) A dialog box will appear asking players to confirm this process. Upon doing so, they will get the Bandit Bundle.

Edited by Shaheen Banu